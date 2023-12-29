Consumer companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for activity in the housing market in 2024.

Lululemon Athletica ticked up as analysts at brokerage William Blair said the company is likely to boost financial-growth projections, reflecting fewer markdowns in the holiday season than was necessary in recent years. Shares of the yogawear purveyor have risen 58% for the year to date, as its clothing has become de rigeur for young fashion followers.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-23 1749ET