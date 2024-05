May 25, 2024 at 06:38 pm EDT

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Vanuatu Islands on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 25 km (15.53 miles),EMSC said.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)