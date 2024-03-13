Shares of energy companies rallied after a reported drawdown in reserves.

Commercial crude-oil stocks excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 1.5 million barrels to 447 million barrels in the week ended March 8, and were about 3% below the five-year average for the time of year, the Energy Information Administration said.

U.S. oil futures rose to the cusp of $80 per barrel level, in a sign that any shift in the Federal Reserve's policy could unleash another wave of inflation.

Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell may slow the pace of its transition toward "net zero," in what would be a major reversal of the ambitious policies set out under its former chief executive.

