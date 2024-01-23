FIGMA OFFERS EMPLOYEES SHARES AND BUYOUTS AFTER COLLAPSED ADOBE DEAL- FORBES
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|598.46 USD
|-0.85%
|+0.15%
|273 B $
Stellantis can become global leader in commercial vehicles by 2030-CEO
Volkswagen shares rise after "confident" message over 2024
MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Volkswagen rose more than 5% on Tuesday, extending gains after the German carmaker held a call with analysts ahead of its results in March.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Coinbase, Albemarle, Palo Alto Networks, Sage, Victrex...
BlackRock Warns Markets Not Appreciating Worsening Geopolitical Backdrop
SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT NAMES JENNIFER KOESTER PRESIDENT, SPHERE BUSINESS OPERATIONS
France's Sanofi to buy U.S. drugs project INBRX-101 for around $2.2 bln