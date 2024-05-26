STORY: :: French President Emmanuel Macron plays table soccer

with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

:: Berlin, Germany

:: The two were at an event celebrating the

75th anniversary of the German constitution

:: May 26, 2024



Macron said that Europe had become accustomed to its democracy and has forgotten that it's often a fight.

Saying that Europe was facing 'immense' geopolitical challenges, he called for people to vote in the upcoming European elections.

Macron will spend three days in Germany during his state visit, visiting Meseberg and Muenster as well as Berlin.