BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) -

India's stock benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex opened lower on Friday, the last session of 2023, as a pullback in high weightage financials and information technology (IT) shares after the recent rally weighed.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.24% to 21,726.20 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.24% to 72,234.35, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

The Nifty and BSE Sensex have risen about 20% each this year and are on course for their best month of 2023 with 8% gains so far.

Both the blue-chip indexes are set to post their second-best year in six.

Meanwhile, the small-caps and mid-caps have outperformed the benchmarks this year, having gained more than double that of Nifty and Sensex, despite valuation concerns.

