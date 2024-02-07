Stocks in the Nordic region rose Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.8%.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, rising 9.3%, and Addtech AB Series B increased 8.2%. BioGaia AB Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares increasing 8.1%.

Equinor ASA posted the largest decline, dropping 7.8%, followed by Bilia AB Series A shares, which fell 6.1%. Shares of Flex LNG Ltd. dropped 5.6%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 1.0%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 0.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index was flat at 2,356.43, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI dropped 2.0%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index adding 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.7% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 1.4%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.4%, and gold futures were up 0.1%. Bitcoin climbed 1.0% to $43,486.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 98.39.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the U.S. dollar was down 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was up 0.1%, the euro was up 0.1%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%.

