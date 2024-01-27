RUSSIA'S GAZPROM CONTINUES GAS EXPORTS TO EUROPE VIA UKRAINE, SATURDAY VOLUME SEEN AT 42.4 MLN CUBIC METRES - GAZPROM
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|89.72 RUB
|-0.02%
|+1.79%
|-
|2,498 PTS
|-1.35%
|+0.22%
|-
China's Guangzhou first to completely ease purchase limit on large homes
Boeing 737 MAX lands in China, ending import freeze on order backlog
US advances fighter jet sale to Turkey, Greece; Congress likely to approve
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 7 PM ET
The world's largest cruise ship begins its maiden voyage from the Port of Miami
Boeing 737 MAX lands in China, ending import freeze on order backlog
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 7 PM ET
Houthi missile damages oil tanker in Gulf of Aden, no injuries reported -US military