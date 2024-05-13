May 13, 2024 at 03:41 am EDT

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Monday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.42% higher at 91.87 to the dollar after trading in a range of 91.778 to 92.575.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.5% to 99.00 and gained 0.36% to 12.65 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat at $82.79 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.76% to 1,186.99. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.34% to 3,461.65.

(Reporting by Reuters)