The growth-at-risk perspective on the system-wide impact of Basel III finalisation in the euro area

07/23/2021 | 05:18am EDT
Katarzyna Budnik, Ivan Dimitrov,

Carla Giglio, Johannes Groß, Max Lampe,

Andrei Sarychev, Matthieu Tarbé,

Gianluca Vagliano, Matjaž Volk

Occasional Paper Series

The growth-at-risk perspective on the system-wide impact of Basel III finalisation in the euro area

No 258 / July 2021

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

Contents

Abstract

3

Executive summary

4

1

Introduction

6

2

Basel III finalisation

9

3

Methodology

12

3.1

The model

12

3.2

Modelling the implementation of the Basel III finalisation reforms

14

3.3

Growth-at-risk perspective

14

Box 1 A literature overview comparing the existing approaches to

growth-at-risk assessment

16

4

Costs of the Basel III finalisation in normal economic conditions

18

Box 2 Revision in risk weighted amounts (RWA) versus the equivalent

revision of regulatory capital ratios

24

5

The resilience-building benefits of Basel III finalisation

27

5.1

Growth-at-risk

27

5.2

Looking at crisis events

29

5.3

Net benefit estimate

30

6

Selected results

33

6.1

How do banks close the capital gap in the transition phase?

33

6.2

Bank profitability matters for the economic costs of the reform

36

6.3

Evolution of bank solvency and leverage

39

6.4

Higher loss-absorbing capacity

42

6.5

A sustained reduction in funding costs

43

6.6

Selected elements of the Basel III finalisation

47

7

Conclusions and policy implications

51

References

53

Appendix: Model description

55

ECB Occasional Paper Series No 258 / July 2021

1

A.1

Bank-level behavioural equations

55

A.2

Bank sensitivities to external environment

57

A.3

The real economy and banking sector feedback loop

58

A.4

Assumptions for stochastic simulations

58

A.5

Implementation of the Basel III finalisation in the model

59

ECB Occasional Paper Series No 258 / July 2021

2

Abstract

This paper assesses the macroeconomic implications of the Basel III finalisation for the euro area, employing a large-scalesemi-structural model encompassing over 90 banks and 19-euro area economies. The new regulatory framework will influence banks' reactions to economic conditions and, as a result, affect the ability of the banking system to amplify or dampen economic shocks. The assessment covers the entire distribution of conditional economic predictions to measure the cost and benefit of the reforms. Looking at the means of conditional forecasts of output growth provides an indication of the costs of the reform, namely a transitory reduction in euro area gross domestic product (GDP) and in lending to the non-financial private sector. Looking at the lower percentile of output growth forecasts, i.e. growth at risk, captures the long-term benefits of the Basel III finalisation package in terms of improved resilience and the ability of the banking system to supply lending to the real economy under adverse conditions. These permanent growth-at-risk benefits ultimately outweigh the short-term costs of the reform.

JEL Codes: E37, E58, G21, G28

Keywords: Basel III finalisation, impact assessment, regulatory policy, banking sector, real-financial feedback mechanism

ECB Occasional Paper Series No 258 / July 2021

3

Executive summary

The finalisation of the Basel III framework will limit the potential for regulatory arbitrage arising from the use of internal models and reduce variations in risk estimates. The reform package was published at the end of 2017 (Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, 2017) and was expected, at that time, to result in an aggregate shortfall of about EUR 83 billion in terms of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) at European Union level (EBA, 2019). The introduction of the Basel III finalisation was postponed by one year in response to the impact of COVID-19developments and is currently expected to come into effect by 1 January 2023, with the accompanying transitional arrangements for the output floor continuing until 1 January 2029.

This paper presents an assessment of the impact of the Basel III finalisation on the euro area economy from a growth-at-risk perspective. The impact assessment employs a large-scale semi-structuralmodel reflecting the dynamics of 91 significant euro area banks and 19-euroarea economies. The model captures the impact of the reforms on the banks' balance sheets, on their loan supply and on the real economy. The innovative part of the methodology is its focus on the full distribution of possible outcomes, reflecting uncertainty about future economic developments. The growth-at-risk(GaR) perspective means looking at the "tails" of the distributions of macro-financialvariables to assess the resilience of the system.

The implementation costs of the Basel III finalisation amount to the deterioration in macroeconomic variables under normal economic conditions and compared to a scenario in which the Basel III finalisation was not implemented. Under normal macroeconomic conditions, the initial impact of the Basel III finalisation would be an increase in risk exposure amounts (REA) of around 25%. This increase in REA would translate into a reduction in the euro area wide CET1 ratio of 2.5 percentage points. Over a 10-yearhorizon banks would manage to fully close the gap in the CET1 ratio. The effect on the real economy would be contained. In the short term - namely in the first four years following the reform - it is anticipated that annual GDP growth would be around 0.2 percentage points lower under the new regime. However, the growth dynamic reverses thereafter, and GDP expands cumulatively by about 0.5 percentage points over the next five years. The long-termeffect on the expected growth level of the euro area GDP would be zero.

The benefits would arise from the improvement in macroeconomic variables under adverse conditions, as measured by the lower percentiles of the output growth distribution akin to the GaR metrics. In the long term, adverse GDP growth outcomes, falling into the 10th percentile of the GDP growth distribution, were around 0.1 percentage points higher, reflecting a combination of both a lower likelihood of very deep recessions occurring and milder recession outcomes. Recessions would become shorter, shallower and less costly, with a median recession resulting in GDP losses being around 0.2 percentage points lower.

ECB Occasional Paper Series No 258 / July 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

