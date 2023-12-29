STORY: Russia on Friday (December 29) unleashed one of its biggest missile attacks of the Ukraine war.

That's according to Ukrainian officials who said 18 civilians had been killed and more than 130 wounded in the country's southern and western regions.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said the vast end-of-year air assault showed there should be "no talk of a truce" with the Kremlin at a time when uncertainty hangs over the future of vital Western support.

In Kyiv, people fled to the underground metro as apartment blocks and a factory were struck.

Local resident Mariia says she was woken at 7:30am by a horrible sound.

"It was so frightening, the missile was flying and everything was buzzing, whirring. I didn't know what to do. I wanted to run down to the shelter. I thought of running into the bathroom. As I went inside the bathroom, the mirror flew off (the wall). With such force that, one minute or second earlier, I would have had cuts all over."

Officials have confirmed at least one person died in this warehouse, with others feared trapped under the rubble.

Rescue workers in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and the port city of Odesa worked to free those trapped in the debris.

Multiple fatalities have been reported in the regions with dozens injured including children as residential buildings were shelled.

Ukraine's Air Force said it had shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 drones out of a total of 158 aerial "targets" fired by Russia.

Ukraine's army chief said the bombardment also targeted critical infrastructure and industrial and military facilities.

The country's energy minister says power outages have been reported across Ukraine.

Ukraine has been warning for weeks, Russia could be stockpiling missiles to launch a major air attack on the energy system.

Last year millions of people were plunged into darkness when Russian pounded the power grid.

There was no immediate comment from Russia on the attack. The country denies targeting civilians.