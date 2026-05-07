China's domestic pricing power has flatlined. Nongfu Spring Co. is frantically outrunning this saturation with a 10 billion Chinese Yuan manufacturing blitz and a pivot to the US. Hoarding supply chains is a gamble in a market that is quickly cooling.

China’s non-alcoholic beverages industry is more than just a simple volume story. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data shows that China produced about 179 million tonnes of soft drinks in 2025, a y/y decline of roughly 4.7%, confirming that the category has moved past its high-growth phase. Until there’s another “next best thing” on the horizon.

The NBS production data also points that traditional carbonated drinks are losing marginal volume, while bottled water, tea-based beverages, and higher-value functional drinks are taking share.

This market maturation explains Nongfu Spring's strategic repositioning. The beverage company is attempting to escape this domestic gravity through scale and aggression.

By investing CNY 10bn into new production bases, including a CNY 5bn Zhejiang plant, the firm is doubling down on supply chain dominance. Can you blame them?

While "Tangerine Peel White Tea" and carbonated "Iced Tea" chase fickle Gen Z palates, the real story is Nongfu Spring’s pivot abroad. Its debut in Hong Kong and Singapore, coupled with a strategic property grab in New Hampshire, United States, suggests domestic saturation and a desperate search for fresh, global revenue streams. FWIW, these overseas transitions are being financed by exceptionally strong domestic results.

Flowing in the green

Nongfu Spring just posted a FY 25 result that looks almost too clean to be true, reaching CNY 52.6bn, a 22.5% increase from CNY 42.9bn in FY 24. The real story isn't just that they’re selling more water.

The company’s gross profit grew 27.7% y/y to CNY 31.8bn in FY 25, up from CNY 24.9bn the year prior. Falling procurement prices for PET raw materials and reduced costs for packaging materials and sugar significantly improved profitability. It wasn’t always the case.

Nongfu Spring spent most of 2024 fighting off a nationalist boycott sparked by "pro-Japan" conspiracy theories about their bottle caps and labels. For context, FY 24 saw a 1.9% decrease in gross profit due to public backlash and fierce competition that temporarily dragged down water sales. The core water business is up 17.3% y/y. The rebound in water sales proves they’ve successfully moved past the controversy.

Meanwhile, there are other segments that need their attention. Nongfu Spring’s Ready-To-Drink segment, which skyrocketed from over 100% in 2023 to a still-robust 29% in 2025, is now moderating as the market matures and competition intensifies.

The question is whether they can keep finding "new" water sources and tea flavors fast enough to justify a valuation that historical trends suggest might be reaching its ceiling.

Still waters run deep

Nongfu Spring’s stock is staging a disciplined recovery, up 24.4% over the last year. At CNY 40.8, the shares are still trading at a significant 16% discount to their 52-week peak (CNY 49.0), suggesting the market hasn't entirely forgiven the volatility of the past 12 months.

While the 25.6x forward P/E based on estimated FY 26 earnings looks cheap compared to its historical 29.7x average, the figure is still a premium valuation that demands flawless execution.

The analyst community is suspiciously unified, with 19 'Buy' ratings and 4 ‘Hold’ ratings and a target price of CNY 48.0 implying nearly 20% of untapped upside. However, the gap between the current price and that target suggests that investors are waiting to see if the company can actually hit those FY 26 earnings targets before re-rating the stock back to its former highs.

With a CNY 455bn (USD 66.6bn) market cap, Nongfu Spring has very little margin for error.

A bitter aftertaste

Nongfu Spring’s risks in FY 25 are less about survival and more about execution discipline. Beyond the PR minefield, Nongfu Spring is hoarding tea leaves by buying up its own supply chain, a move that secures quality but risks massive losses if they get stuck with a mountain of inventory that nobody wants to drink. Relying on a lucky break in PET plastic and sugar prices to mask these structural headwinds is a gamble. If oil prices spike or the tea hype cools, that near perfect 60.5% gross margin will evaporate faster.

Regulation is tightening fast, and that raises the cost of getting even small things wrong at scale.