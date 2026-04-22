NVR hit by rising rates and costs in Q1

US homebuilder NVR reported a sharp decline in its Q1 performance, amid a backdrop of high interest rates and rising raw materials costs. These factors, combined with tariffs and persistent inflation, weighed on demand and the group's operations. The stock fell about 4% during trading on Wednesday, reflecting investor concerns over this unfavorable environment.

The number of homes delivered plunged 22% y-o-y to 4,015 units, primarily due to a lower backlog at the start of the period. Gross margin from homebuilding operations contracted to 19.6%, compared to 21.9% a year earlier, driven by rising land costs and pricing pressures. The average price of new orders also slipped 2% to $440,100.



Consolidated revenue decreased by 22% to $1.88bn, a level nonetheless slightly above market expectations. Quarterly earnings fell 29% to $67.76 per share, confirming the significant impact of economic conditions on the group's profitability.