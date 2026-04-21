Group revenue amounted to 74.0 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, down 10.7% compared to the first quarter of 2025 and down 6.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
The Connect business (23% of total revenue), dedicated to digital presence offerings, fell by 14% compared to the first quarter of 2025, reaching 16.9 million euros.
The Booster business (60% of revenue), which includes advertising-related activities, decreased by 8% compared to the first quarter of 2025, to 44.6 million euros.
The Websites business (17% of revenue), encompassing all website product lines, stood at 12.5 million euros, a 15% decline compared to the first quarter of 2025.
The order backlog showed a 5.2% increase, reaching 259.2 million euros at the end of March 2026, compared to 246.3 million euros as of December 31, 2025.
Solocal confirms its target of achieving revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Regarding profitability, Solocal confirms its objective of further margin expansion, with an EBITDA margin expected to be around 20% in 2026.
As France's leading digital marketing company, Solocal Group is the number one partner for all local businesses, from small and medium-sized enterprises to large chain stores and local authorities. Its mission: to energize local life. Every day, Solocal Group advises 270,000 business customers throughout France, helping them to boost their business. Solocal Group works to unlock the potential of all businesses by connecting them to their customers through innovative digital services (Relational Presence with a range of Connect offers, Website and e-commerce sites, Digital Advertising) that they can manage independently via the Solocal Manager app. Solocal Group is also at the side of web and mobile users, offering them the best digital experience with PagesJaunes and Ooreka. The group offers professionals and the general public services with very high audience figures on its own media (over 21 million unique visitors/month), geolocalized data, scalable technological platforms, a unique commercial coverage in France, and privileged partnerships with digital players such as Gafam.
Committed to a societal and environmental strategy since 2013, Solocal Group adheres to the United Nations' sustainable development objectives and is Ecovadis and Gaïa Ethifinance certified with a rating of 68/100.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
-
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.