Group revenue amounted to 74.0 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, down 10.7% compared to the first quarter of 2025 and down 6.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.


The Connect business (23% of total revenue), dedicated to digital presence offerings, fell by 14% compared to the first quarter of 2025, reaching 16.9 million euros.


The Booster business (60% of revenue), which includes advertising-related activities, decreased by 8% compared to the first quarter of 2025, to 44.6 million euros.


The Websites business (17% of revenue), encompassing all website product lines, stood at 12.5 million euros, a 15% decline compared to the first quarter of 2025.


The order backlog showed a 5.2% increase, reaching 259.2 million euros at the end of March 2026, compared to 246.3 million euros as of December 31, 2025.


Solocal confirms its target of achieving revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Regarding profitability, Solocal confirms its objective of further margin expansion, with an EBITDA margin expected to be around 20% in 2026.