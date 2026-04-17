This change of course has immediate implications for internal operations, particularly for the joint venture's approximately 400 employees. A decision regarding their future is expected shortly, potentially as early as April, with the prospect of partial redeployment back to the parent companies. This transition underscores the scale of the reorganization underway following the abandonment of a project that was intended to spearhead the two companies' joint entry into the EV market.

In parallel, Sony and Honda are considering how to leverage the technologies developed under the Afeela 1 program. These include an AI-based assistant and an advanced audio system. Such innovations could be integrated into future products or services, reflecting the groups' commitment to capitalizing on their technological gains despite the termination of the automotive program.