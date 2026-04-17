Sony and Honda have decided to terminate the development of their Afeela 1 electric vehicle, marking a strategic shift for their joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility. According to reports from Nikkei, the move aligns with a broader strategic realignment of Honda's electrification roadmap. Both groups now intend to explore new development avenues within their partnership, moving away from the project initially presented as their flagship venture.

This change of course has immediate implications for internal operations, particularly for the joint venture's approximately 400 employees. A decision regarding their future is expected shortly, potentially as early as April, with the prospect of partial redeployment back to the parent companies. This transition underscores the scale of the reorganization underway following the abandonment of a project that was intended to spearhead the two companies' joint entry into the EV market.



In parallel, Sony and Honda are considering how to leverage the technologies developed under the Afeela 1 program. These include an AI-based assistant and an advanced audio system. Such innovations could be integrated into future products or services, reflecting the groups' commitment to capitalizing on their technological gains despite the termination of the automotive program.