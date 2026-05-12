On Monday evening, the laboratory specializing in the design and distribution of scientifically tested dietary supplements revealed that its Chinese joint venture, Hangzhou Valbiotis Life Health Technology, has established a subsidiary in Singapore.
The company stated that this move marks a key first step in the joint venture's deployment across Asia, extending beyond China and Hong Kong where it is already operational.
This new subsidiary will progressively target several strategic markets in the Asian region, including Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Japan.
According to Portzamparc, this announcement reflects the strong momentum of the Chinese joint venture. The brokerage firm noted that, regarding China, initial consumer sales are expected as early as the second half of 2026. Pending these first sales, analysts have not yet factored China into their financial modeling. The recommendation remains a 'buy' on Valbiotis shares, with a price target of 2.70 euros, representing a 190% upside potential compared to Monday's close.
VALBIOTIS is a French laboratory specializing in the creation and distribution of dietary supplements scientifically tested to maintain health at every stage of life. Through an innovative approach combining scientific excellence, plant expertise and a wealth of natural ingredients, VALBIOTIS offers a new generation of dietary supplements to support cardio-metabolic balance and well-being, and address everyday health issues such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, immunity and vitality.
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