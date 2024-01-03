10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD DOWN 1.3 BASIS POINTS TO 3.931% AFTER FED MINUTES RELEASED
AUD / USD
Exchange rates
AUDUSD
|Real-time Estimate TTMZero 03:31:45 2024-01-03 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.6726 USD
|-0.59%
|-1.84%
|-1.22%
|09:19pm
|CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week low as investor optimism fades
|RE
|09:10pm
|FOMC Members Indicated Lower Rates May be 'Appropriate' by 2024-End, December Meeting Minutes Show
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1.2655 USD
|+0.26%
|-1.08%
|-
|1.0916 USD
|-0.23%
|-1.11%
|-
|0.7486 USD
|-0.25%
|-1.14%
|-
|0.6723 USD
|-0.64%
|-1.84%
|-
|0.6244 USD
|-0.12%
|-1.65%
|-
|0.012 USD
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|-
Headlines
At December meeting, some Fed officials mulled end to balance sheet cuts
January 03, 2024 at 03:05 pm EST
Ian Stealey, JPM AM: The risk is that the Fed will cut more than expected
Raphael Bostic, Fed: There will be 2 rate cuts in the second half of 2024!
