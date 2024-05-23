CHINA CUSTOMS: APPROVES IMPORT OF JERUSALEM ARTICHOKE FROM RUSSIA
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 12:11:16 2024-05-23 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|90.19 RUB
|-0.02%
|-0.55%
|+0.93%
|06:34am
|CHINA CUSTOMS: APPROVES IMPORT OF JERUSALEM ARTICHOKE FROM RUSSI…
|02:37am
|Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates
Russia Lowers Oil Export Price Forecast, but Could Make up for Revenue Decline with Higher Volumes, Commerzbank Says
April 29, 2024 at 06:13 am EDT
