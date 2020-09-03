Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street's 'fear gauge' spikes but unlikely to be pointing to a market crash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S.

Wall Street's 'fear gauge' is soaring again, as investors spooked by Thursday's market decline rushed to load up on options protection, but analysts said the intensity of the move in volatility does not necessarily point to a market crash.

The Cboe Volatility Index, which for weeks had been easing toward its longer-term average price of 19.4, on Thursday jumped 7.03 points, its largest one-day rise since June 11, and ended the session at a nearly 10-week closing high of 33.60.

Recently, the VIX and S&P 500 index broke their historical pattern of moving in opposite directions by moving higher together, alarming some investors.

The jump in volatility on Thursday produced massive moves in volatility-linked exchange traded products. The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF jumped 20%, while the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF slumped 6.8%.

Prior to Thursday's market drop investors were lapping up bullish call options in a bet that the market would continue to post new highs, said Rick Rieder, who runs BlackRock's $23.2 billion Global Allocation Fund.

"The amount of call buying that's been going on the last week or so, the amount of just straight buying at high valuations has been pretty extraordinary," said Rieder.

"Some of that is being unwound pretty quickly."

For Randy Frederick, vice-president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, the spiking VIX does not herald a big market crash.

"The VIX is going to continue to trend higher for the next two months, regardless of what the equity markets do," Frederick said.

"It is a thing to pay attention to, but it does not show impending doom, or that the market is going off a cliff," he said.

A part of the recent climb in the VIX has to do with how VIX futures and the spot index converge at monthly futures expiration dates. With the U.S. election nearing, there is a big gap between the VIX, which only covers a 30-day period, and longer-dated futures that cover the election.

It would take a big downward move in the price of volatility futures to narrow that gap, something that is unlikely to happen with market anxiety high as the election approaches, Frederick said.

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and April Joyner

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.78% 28292.73 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
NASDAQ 100 -5.23% 11771.365283 Delayed Quote.40.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.96% 11458.101439 Delayed Quote.34.37%
S&P 500 -3.51% 3455.06 Delayed Quote.10.84%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -1.61% 35.39 Delayed Quote.-25.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
09/03Wall Street's 'fear gauge' spikes but unlikely to be pointing to a market cra..
RE
09/03Asian stocks slip after Wall Street selloff dents tech rally
RE
09/03Asian stocks slip after Wall St selloff dents tech rally
RE
09/03Japanese shares fall on Wall Street tech rout
RE
09/03Australia shares fall sharply on Wall Street tech sell-off
RE
09/03Asian stocks drop after Wall Street's tech rally stumbles
RE
09/03Tech tumble jams Wall Street into reverse; sharpest fall since June
RE
09/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Decline in Tech Shares -- 2nd..
DJ
09/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Decline in Tech Shares -- Upd..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 17.58 Delayed Quote.5.21%
INVESCO LTD. 11.14 Delayed Quote.4.80%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 17.63 Delayed Quote.3.77%
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION 74.15 Delayed Quote.3.58%
COTY INC. 3.64 Delayed Quote.3.41%
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 269.25 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS 139.91 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
FORTINET, INC. 120.7 Delayed Quote.-8.97%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 520.62 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
QORVO, INC. 121.44 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group