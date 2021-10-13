Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Akzo Nobel N.V.
  News
  Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel formalizes membership of Responsible Mica Initiative

10/13/2021 | 04:12am EDT
"We're pleased to formalize our relationship as an official member and are keen to start collaborating more closely with the RMI to fully support their efforts in eliminating child labor and poor working conditions," says Anja Verbeke, AkzoNobel's Global Director of Integrity and Compliance. "Formalizing our membership demonstrates that we take our responsibility to respect human rights across our value chain very seriously and are determined to be part of the solution."

Continues Verbeke: "We rigorously enforce the fundamental principle of respecting human rights and our position is clear - we only source our mica-based pearlescent pigments from suppliers who are a member of the RMI. Together, we're committed to banning child labor from the supply chain in a sustainable manner."

AkzoNobel closely monitors how mica is sourced and works hard to ensure that the supply chain which uses the mineral is made transparent, traceable and sustainable. The company uses mica in some of its automotive and aerospace coatings as a pearlescent pigment.

Commenting on the company's formal RMI membership, Jan Paul van der Velde, AkzoNobel's Chief Procurement Officer, adds: "This fits very well with our sustainable sourcing processes. External benchmarks such as EcoVadis already rate us highly on this, which we view as encouragement to further build on the practices we have in place."

Currently working with more than 70 members, the RMI is one of the few global organizations devoted solely to addressing workplace conditions and the use of child labor in the mica industry.

About AkzoNobel

We've been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance you're only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Financials
Sales 2021 9 587 M 11 072 M 11 072 M
Net income 2021 785 M 906 M 906 M
Net Debt 2021 2 067 M 2 387 M 2 387 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 17 022 M 19 649 M 19 658 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 93,38 €
Average target price 112,67 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.6.28%19 649
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY17.68%76 426
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED20.21%42 238
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.5.95%36 268
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-47.93%24 376
BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED8.15%10 570