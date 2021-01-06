Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/06 12:06:57 pm
130.59 USD   -0.32%
11:53aMarkets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
RE
11:42aDow Rallies 1.7%, While Tech Shares Trail
DJ
11:40aAPPLE : services entertain, inform, and connect the world in unprecedented year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins

01/06/2021 | 11:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Capitol Police stand guard on a plaza surrounding the Capitol before Congress meets to certify the electoral college vote for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington

NEW YORK/LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - The growing chances of Democratic wins in two pivotal U.S. Senate contests triggered financial market moves Wednesday that mirror hopes of more COVID-19-related stimulus and increased regulatory scrutiny of tech companies.

Analysts generally assume a Democrat-controlled Senate - which could usher in increased fiscal spending while raising the chances of tax hikes and tougher regulation - would be a net positive for economic growth globally and thus for most risk assets, but negative for bonds and the dollar as the U.S. budget and trade deficits may widen further.

In stocks, infrastructure and renewable energy sectors rose shortly after the U.S. market opened, while the Nasdaq, home to big tech stocks, slid more than 0.5% as the broad S&P 500 index rose 0.25%.

Democrats need to win both contests to take control of the Senate, while just one win would see Republicans remain in charge and likely lead to legislative gridlock.Raphael Warnock, a Baptist preacher, defeated Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, while Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, maintained a narrow lead over incumbent David Perdue in a race that has not yet been called.

Democratic control of the Senate would give more scope for President-elect Joe Biden to act on his ambitious agenda, which includes new stimulus and infrastructure spending.

It may also pave the way for higher corporate taxes and tighter regulations, policies not typically favored by Wall Street.

"What happened last night was a game-changer," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes. "The Blue Wave scenario is now back in place and you will have Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer setting the agenda and not Mitch McConnell."

In line with those assumptions, 10-year U.S. bond sold off, with yields topping 1% for the first time in 9-1/2 months. The dollar fell further to its lowest levels since March 2018, adding to a 13% decline since March.

"U.S. 10 year Treasuries have tipped over 1% yield for the first time in nine months - correctly identifying the potential for greater stimulus which could buoy markets even from their current highs and as a result we have seen inflation expectations start to tick up also," said Stuart Clark, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors.

Rising yields outweighed some of those risks in banks with JPMorgan and Bank of America up more than 3% gains at the open, while their European peers rallied hard with the region's banking index up nearly 6%.

The Russell 2000 index - which tracks U.S. small-cap companies - rose 2.2% and was hovering near record highs. Small-cap stocks are generally seen as the first to recover as the U.S. economy pulls out of a recession.

European renewable energy stocks - already up since the U.S. presidential elections in November added to gains, on expectations that a Democratic 'Blue Wave' would unleash a 'green wave' of increasing spending on renewable energy.

Shares in European wind-turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems and Siemens Gamesa rose 3% and 2.4% respectively.

Some investors were cautious about the potential for sweeping changes, however.

"While change is in the air for the U.S., changes in US legislation may not be very radical," said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg.

"With a 50:50 distribution of seats in the Senate if the Democrats indeed prevail in Georgia, any legislation that does not garner some bipartisan support would have to be backed by the most moderate Democrats in the Senate to become law. Not all Democrats are in favour of what are called "very progressive" policies in the U.S."

Analysts assume a much-needed splurge on infrastructure would be positive for economic growth, jobs and sectors such as construction and transport.

Yet it would have to be funded by more borrowing, a negative for the dollar which is already creaking under the burden of ballooning budget and trade deficits.

"The U.S. basic balance of payments - the current account plus long-term investment flows - is the most negative in over a decade, suggesting there is no underlying demand for dollars," said Elias Haddad, a senior currency strategist at CBA.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho, Wayne Cole and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes, Richard Pullin and Nick Zieminski)

By Ritvik Carvalho, Wayne Cole and David Randall


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.61% 1727.52 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
APPLE INC. -1.54% 130.125 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.40% 30878.27 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.11% 215.4692 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
NASDAQ 100 -0.42% 12758.193237 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.31% 12857.02813 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
S&P 500 0.96% 3768.33 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. 5.09% 36.2 Delayed Quote.3.93%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 3.28% 1510 Delayed Quote.1.67%
All news about APPLE INC.
11:53aMarkets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
RE
11:42aDow Rallies 1.7%, While Tech Shares Trail
DJ
11:40aAPPLE : services entertain, inform, and connect the world in unprecedented year
PU
10:56aTrump bars U.S. transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay
RE
10:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks, industrials lift Dow, S&P 500 on possible De..
RE
10:43aDow Rallies, Tech Stocks Slip as Democrats Lead in Georgia Elections
DJ
10:29aAPPLE : Redesigned 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage & Mirage G4 priced from $14,295
AQ
10:29aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna, Walgreens, Alibaba
10:25aTech Stocks Fall as Democrats Lead in Georgia Elections
DJ
09:11aJanney Adjusts Lodging REITs' Fair Value Estimates On Bullish Outlook
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 316 B - -
Net income 2021 66 655 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 2 204 B 2 204 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,72x
EV / Sales 2022 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 128,79 $
Last Close Price 131,01 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-2.47%2 227 406
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.48%517 311
XIAOMI CORPORATION2.11%114 577
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD7.79%20 650
FITBIT, INC.2.79%1 905
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.71%1 108
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ