Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of luxury cars. The Company operates primarily within the ultra-high luxury sports car market segment. It has a portfolio of front-engine Sport/ GT cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs). It produces a range of luxury models, including the Vantage, DB11, DBS and DBX and its hyper car, the Aston Martin Valkyrie. It designs, creates and exports cars, which are sold in approximately 54 countries around the world. Its product pipeline includes Valhalla, Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, DBX Straight-Six, DBX707 derivative and V12 Vantage, among others. Its DBX Straight-Six, Valhalla, and Aston Martin Valkyrie have hybrid technology. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury SUV range manufactured in St Athan, Wales. Its subsidiaries include Aston Martin Capital Holdings Limited, Aston Martin Lagonda Group Limited, Aston Martin Lagonda Limited and others.