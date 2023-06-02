Jefferies raises GCP Infrastructure to 'hold'

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:
FTSE 100
UBS raises Associated British Foods price target to 1,900 (1,450) pence - 'neutral'
UBS raises Auto Trader price target to 640 (630) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays raises Flutter price target to 15,500 (14,000) pence - 'equal weight'
Barclays cuts British American Tobacco price target to 3,300 (4,000) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan cuts Anglo American price target to 3,150 (3,350) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
Jefferies cuts AJ Bell price target to 370 (450) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises GCP Infrastructure Investments to 'hold' (underperform)
SocGen cuts Asos price target to 788 (836) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
Berenberg cuts Pan African Resource price target to 25 (27) pence - 'buy'
