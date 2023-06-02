Advanced search
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:55:19 2023-06-02 am EDT
154.88 GBX   +1.48%
04:14aJefferies raises GCP Infrastructure to 'hold'
AN
03:00aShares up on US debt deal vote; Dechra backs takeover
AN
06/01China's commerce ministry surveyed companies on impact from weaker yuan - sources
RE
Jefferies raises GCP Infrastructure to 'hold'

06/02/2023 | 04:14am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

UBS raises Associated British Foods price target to 1,900 (1,450) pence - 'neutral'

----------

UBS raises Auto Trader price target to 640 (630) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays raises Flutter price target to 15,500 (14,000) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Barclays cuts British American Tobacco price target to 3,300 (4,000) pence - 'overweight'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Anglo American price target to 3,150 (3,350) pence - 'overweight'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Jefferies cuts AJ Bell price target to 370 (450) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises GCP Infrastructure Investments to 'hold' (underperform)

----------

SocGen cuts Asos price target to 788 (836) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Berenberg cuts Pan African Resource price target to 25 (27) pence - 'buy'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
