Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : Digital Transformation presentation and script

ASX Announcement
onlyDigital Transformation Market Briefing - Presentation and script
26 November 2021
useAppended is the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) presentation and script for the market briefing on the Bank's digital transformation today at 10am (Australian Eastern Daylight Time).
Approved for release by: Marnie Baker (Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director)
Investor enquiries
Media enquiries
Lauren Andrews, Acting Head of Public Relations
Karen McRae, Head of Investor Relations
p 03 5485 7109 m 0407 340 283
e lauren.andrews@bendigoadelaide.com.au
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is Australia's better big bank, with more than 7,000 staff helping our over 2 million customers to achieve their financial goals. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's vision is to be Australia's bank of choice, by feeding into the
prosperity of customers and their communities.
only Market Briefing
useDigital Transformation
ersonal26 November 2021
Our Strategy
Agenda
Digital Transformation
Marnie Baker
Managing Director
Ryan Brosnahan
Chief Transformation Officer
Xavier Shay
Chief Executive
Officer, Up
2
Our strategy
Shaping the future of banking
For our customers, people, partners, communities and shareholders
Innovationand partnerships
Executing
digital transformation
Changing
customer expectations
Delivering newways of banking
4
Disclaimer
