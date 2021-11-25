Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : Digital Transformation presentation and script

11/25/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

Digital Transformation Market Briefing - Presentation and script

26 November 2021

Appended is the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) presentation and script for the market briefing on the Bank's digital transformation today at 10am (Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

Approved for release by: Marnie Baker (Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director)

personal

For

Investor enquiries

Media enquiries

Lauren Andrews, Acting Head of Public Relations

Karen McRae, Head of Investor Relations

p 03 5485 7109 m 0407 340 283

p 08 8414 7060 m 0417 186 500

e lauren.andrews@bendigoadelaide.com.au

e karen.mcrae@bendigoadelaide.com.au

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is Australia's better big bank, with more than 7,000 staff helping our over 2 million customers to achieve their financial goals. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's vision is to be Australia's bank of choice, by feeding into the prosperity of customers and their communities.

prosperity of customers and their communities.

only Market Briefing

useDigital Transformation

26 November 2021

only

Welcome

use

Our Strategy

Agenda

ersonal

Digital Transformation

Up

Q&A

Marnie Baker

Managing Director

Ryan Brosnahan

Chief Transformation Officer

Xavier Shay

Chief Executive

Officer, Up

2

Our strategy

Our strategy

Shaping the future of banking

Vision

Purpose

Imperatives

Australia's

To feed into prosperity,

Reduce complexity

bank of choice

not off it

Invest in capability

Tell our story

Customer Centric

Customer

Growth &

Operating Model

Value Proposition

Transformation Strategy

Digital by design, human

Based on trust,

Propelled by human,

when it matters

authenticity, knowledge,

digital and community

expertise, connection and

connections

personalised relationships

For our customers, people, partners, communities and shareholders

3

Reimagining banking

Reimagining banking

Innovationand partnerships

Executing

digital transformation

Changing

customer expectations

Delivering newways of banking

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 765 M 1 269 M 1 269 M
Net income 2022 468 M 336 M 336 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 6,18%
Capitalization 4 821 M 3 466 M 3 466 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 483
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8,61 AUD
Average target price 10,38 AUD
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marnie A. Baker Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Travis Crouch Chief Financial Officer
Jacqueline Cherie Hey Chairman
James Thomas Hazel Independent Non-Executive Director
David John Matthews Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED-7.62%3 592
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.34%157 261
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.27.63%73 142
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.68%64 363
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.13%55 742
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-8.58%54 260