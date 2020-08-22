Oil firms evacuate staff, curb offshore production ahead of twin storms

HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oil producers on Saturday shut
13% of crude oil production ahead of tropical storms Laura and
Marco that are forecast to grind up the Gulf of Mexico in coming
days, U.S. government data showed.
Storms Marco and Laura are poised to become hurricanes and
make back-to-back landfalls along the central Gulf Coast by
mid-week. It is rare to have two simultaneously spinning in the
Gulf and has raised concerns of double-barrel hits to coastal
communities.
However, neither storm is expected to become a major
hurricane, and their potential tracks cover a wide area of the
Gulf Coast, said forecasters.
Murphy Oil Corp and BHP on Saturday were
evacuating some workers and Royal Dutch Shell Plc began
shutting oil and gas production at most of its offshore
operations. Murphy was making plans for possible production
cuts, the company said.
BP Plc and Chevron Corp began production
shutdowns on Friday. Occidental Petroleum, the third largest
Gulf of Mexico offshore producer, said it was implementing
weather-related procedures.
Producers halted 240,785 barrels per day of oil production
and 119 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output before
noon on Saturday, said regulator U.S. Bureau of Safety and
Environmental Enforcement.
Crews were evacuated from six production and four drilling
rigs. Another seven drilling vessels were moved out of the
storms' paths, BSEE reported.
Storm Marco on Saturday was packing 65 mile per hour (100
km/h) winds, and was expected to become a Category One hurricane
before making landfall in southeast Louisiana on Monday. Storm
Laura is expected to become a Category One hurricane and reach
the northern Gulf Coast a day or two after Marco.
"We don't see the intensity and strengthening risk," said
Matt Rogers, president of Commodity Weather Group, which advises
energy and agricultural firms. The prospect of either becoming a
damaging, Category Three storm is just 10%, he said.
Unlike Hurricane Harvey, which struck the region three years
ago, neither is expected to linger inland, he said, reducing
risk of coastal flooding.
Helicopters on Saturday were crisscrossing the Gulf of
Mexico, ferrying workers off platforms in precautionary
measures, said Tony Hermans, base manager at Bristow Galliano
heliport in southern Louisiana. Scheduled evacuations will be
completed by Sunday, he said.
U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore wells account for 17% of total
U.S. crude oil production and 5% of total U.S. natural gas
production. The region along the Texas to Mississippi coasts
also accounts for 45% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity.
Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, a major oil export and import
terminal, reported it had begun implementing weather procedures.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams and Erwin Seba; Editing by Daniel
Wallis and Alistair Bell)