Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/21
38.36 AUD   -0.93%
01:29pOil firms evacuate staff, curb offshore production ahead of twin storms
RE
08/21BHP : to evacuate staff from two platforms as storms head to U.S. Gulf
RE
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil firms evacuate staff, curb offshore production ahead of twin storms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/22/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oil producers on Saturday shut 13% of crude oil production ahead of tropical storms Laura and Marco that are forecast to grind up the Gulf of Mexico in coming days, U.S. government data showed.

Storms Marco and Laura are poised to become hurricanes and make back-to-back landfalls along the central Gulf Coast by mid-week. It is rare to have two simultaneously spinning in the Gulf and has raised concerns of double-barrel hits to coastal communities.

However, neither storm is expected to become a major hurricane, and their potential tracks cover a wide area of the Gulf Coast, said forecasters.

Murphy Oil Corp and BHP on Saturday were evacuating some workers and Royal Dutch Shell Plc began shutting oil and gas production at most of its offshore operations. Murphy was making plans for possible production cuts, the company said.

BP Plc and Chevron Corp began production shutdowns on Friday. Occidental Petroleum, the third largest Gulf of Mexico offshore producer, said it was implementing weather-related procedures.

Producers halted 240,785 barrels per day of oil production and 119 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output before noon on Saturday, said regulator U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Crews were evacuated from six production and four drilling rigs. Another seven drilling vessels were moved out of the storms' paths, BSEE reported. Storm Marco on Saturday was packing 65 mile per hour (100 km/h) winds, and was expected to become a Category One hurricane before making landfall in southeast Louisiana on Monday. Storm Laura is expected to become a Category One hurricane and reach the northern Gulf Coast a day or two after Marco.

"We don't see the intensity and strengthening risk," said Matt Rogers, president of Commodity Weather Group, which advises energy and agricultural firms. The prospect of either becoming a damaging, Category Three storm is just 10%, he said.

Unlike Hurricane Harvey, which struck the region three years ago, neither is expected to linger inland, he said, reducing risk of coastal flooding.

Helicopters on Saturday were crisscrossing the Gulf of Mexico, ferrying workers off platforms in precautionary measures, said Tony Hermans, base manager at Bristow Galliano heliport in southern Louisiana. Scheduled evacuations will be completed by Sunday, he said.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore wells account for 17% of total U.S. crude oil production and 5% of total U.S. natural gas production. The region along the Texas to Mississippi coasts also accounts for 45% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity.

Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, a major oil export and import terminal, reported it had begun implementing weather procedures. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams and Erwin Seba; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Alistair Bell)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.93% 38.36 End-of-day quote.-1.44%
BP PLC -1.23% 273.35 Delayed Quote.-42.04%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.32% 85.08 Delayed Quote.-29.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 44.26 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION -2.89% 14.11 Delayed Quote.-47.35%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -1.79% 13.16 Delayed Quote.-67.48%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.71% 12.586 Delayed Quote.-51.90%
WTI -1.45% 42.272 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BHP GROUP
01:29pOil firms evacuate staff, curb offshore production ahead of twin storms
RE
08/21BHP : to evacuate staff from two platforms as storms head to U.S. Gulf
RE
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/20Colombian coal mine Cerrejon's largest union votes to strike
RE
08/20Antofagasta earnings dive 22% on weaker copper, keeps dividend
RE
08/20Randall & Quilter to Acquire Insurance Subsidiary of BHP -- Deal Digest
DJ
08/19BHP : Alli and Temujin land dream jobs
PU
08/19SOUTH32 : Australia's South32 profit plunges, defers share buyback decision
RE
08/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 895 M - -
Net income 2020 8 521 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 4,53%
Capitalization 80 867 M 80 899 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 28 926
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 27,29 $
Last Close Price 27,46 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-1.44%128 553
RIO TINTO PLC4.06%103 137
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.51%30 013
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.65%20 636
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC64.06%12 109
FRESNILLO PLC92.75%11 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group