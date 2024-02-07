Through Connected Systems, Blackbaud is Helping Social Impact Organizations Grow Their Donor Base and Raise More Funds

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced it is bringing new capabilities to Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®. These capabilities will enable social impact organizations to grow their donor base and funds with Optimized Donation Forms, harness the power of predictive analytics with Prospect Insights, and use AI to generate donor acknowledgment. These enhancements further support Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good® strategy.

"We are connecting our systems of engagement, systems of record and systems of intelligence to give customers CRM software that delivers more value than ever before," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer, Blackbaud. "This deep integration between our systems enables us to surface intelligence in our products like no other company in social impact. It gives our customers new ways to find, reach and engage donors, which ultimately helps them reach their missions and change the world, and the best part is that these connected features eliminate the need for multiple point tools, thereby saving dollars for our customers."

At bbcon 2023, Blackbaud introduced its vision for connected systems and the company's intention to move beyond individual products to deliver integrated experiences that put the most useful information and insights at the fingertips of users, connecting them seamlessly with their stakeholders. These latest integrations within Raiser's Edge NXT deliver on that vision, adding even more capability to Blackbaud's robust philanthropic database software.

Optimized Donation Forms

Starting in mid-February, U.S. Raiser's Edge NXT customers can take advantage of Blackbaud's Optimized Donation Forms, with availability coming soon across Blackbaud fundraising solutions. These forms offer flexibility in handling processing costs and leverage intelligence and optimization for higher conversion rates and higher average transactions, with native integration to Blackbaud's payment processing software and Raiser's Edge NXT. In the early access program, these forms have helped Blackbaud customers raise more money, save time on administrative tasks and reduce processing costs.

Prospect Insights

With Prospect Insights included within Raiser's Edge NXT, the CRM software will automate in-app intelligence related to major giving likelihood and capacity, and then prescribe actions related to portfolio management and donor outreach.

This gives small and mid-size organizations the ability to:

Identify and prioritize the best major donor prospects without adding more support staff.

Harness the power of predictive modeling without expensive custom services.

Leverage artificial intelligence with recommendations that improve over time.

Pursue major gifts more efficiently.

AI Acknowledgments

Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM users will soon be able to leverage generative AI assisted donor acknowledgment letters with Blackbaud's latest intelligent stewardship tool. Donors are imperative to the success of any charitable organization and a vital part of fundraising. Blackbaud is taking steps to assist organizations on their stewardship journeys with this AI-generated feature that acknowledges donations of funds, goods and services, simplifying administrators' day-to-day tasks. By automating mundane tasks while offering significant personalization capabilities, it increases efficiency, allowing organizations to focus on sustaining their mission. This capability leverages the power of generative AI as part of Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good strategy.

Learn More

These connected systems will enable Blackbaud customers to get the most out of their Raiser's Edge NXT software without having to integrate disparate point solutions.

Learn more about Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and schedule a demo here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-to-bring-powerful-new-capabilities-to-raisers-edge-nxt-302056421.html

SOURCE Blackbaud