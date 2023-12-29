CORPORATE LIQUIDITY

December 29,

September 30,

December 31,

Liquidity

2023

2023

2022

Holding company cash and short-term investments

$99.5

$50.6

$266.7

Base capacity under RBC margin loan (1)

150.0

Total Gross Liquidity

$249.5

Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments

Timing

-

Net

Corporate Debt Outstanding

Size

RBC margin loan

$500.0

FNF revolver

$84.7

Total Corporate Debt Outstanding

(1)

(2)

$249.5

Interest Rate

Maturity

3 Mo. Adj SOFR + 3.75%

Aug-26

$

-

1 Mo. Adj SOFR +4.50%

Nov-25

84.7

$

84.7

  1. Facility has an accordion feature to $500M.
  2. No further draws available

