SUM OF THE PARTS

Cannae's share price of $19.51 as of 12/29/2023 is a 44% discount to the intrinsic value per share

December 29, 2023

$'s in millions except for values per CNNE share

(1)

Company

Current Ownership

Initial Year

Invested

79.0M shares or ~18%

2019

52.5M shares or ~10%

2021

4.0M shares or ~3%

2007

27.0M shares or ~31%

2022

1.8M shares or ~3%

2021

~32%

2021

BKFE

~48%

2022

~65% & ~88%

2012

~5%

2020

~6%

2022

~89%

2023

Other investments and assets, net

Various

Various

Debt

Holding company cash and short-term

investments

TOTAL

FV, Net of Fees

(2)

(3)

& Taxes

Cost of Investment

Gross Fair Value

Amount

(5)

Per CNNE Share

(1)

(4)

("FV")

$

862.8

$

924.9

$

888.2

$

12.62

440.5

447.6

441.3

6.27

24.2

268.5

210.1

2.99

231.9

60.0

95.7

1.36

127.4

22.4

43.7

0.62

272.0

162.3

179.5

2.55

162.1

162.1

162.1

2.30

128.6

128.6

132.5

1.88

34.5

89.3

70.2

1.00

61.0

89.5

80.3

1.14

52.1

52.1

52.1

0.74

79.0

77.7

83.5

1.19

(84.7)

(84.7)

(84.7)

(1.20)

99.5

99.5

99.5

1.41

$

2,490.9

$

2,499.8

$

2,454.0

$

34.87

  1. Per share amounts based upon 70.4M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report
  2. Excluding Ceridian, "Fees" represents carried interest (CI) on hypothetical disposition at FV. Upon achieving an 8% IRR hurdle, the CI is 15% on the portion that is 1.0x - 2.0x MOIC and 20% on the portion exceeding 2.0x MOIC. CDAY ISIP fees are 10% of gain above $29.58 per share
  3. Tax rate of 21%
  4. DNB, CDAY, PSFE, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted above; all others estimated at last marks or at cost
  5. Net of estimated carried interest and tax expense of a hypothetical disposition at FV. May result in a tax benefit in the event an investment's cost exceeds FV
  6. Cost of DNB investment includes $459.7M cash investment and $403.1M imputed value of shares received on 2/15/22 from the Optimal Blue transaction

