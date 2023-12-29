Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company, which is engaged in managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cannae Holdings, LLC (Cannae LLC). Its segments include Restaurant Group, Dun & Bradstreet, Paysafe, Alight and Sightline. Its Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decisioning data and analytics. Alight segment provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Paysafe segment enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. Restaurant Group segment consists of its operations of O'Charley's and 99 Restaurants. Sightline segment includes its Sightline Payments, which is a digital payments provider and mobile application developer to the sports betting and casino gaming market.

Sector Investment Holding Companies