Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ceres Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3696   JP3423570005

CERES INC.

(3696)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  07:00:00 09/05/2023 BST
1401.00 JPY   -2.03%
08:45pMacquarie expects $1 billion from sale of U.S. port terminal operator Ceres - WSJ
RE
04/21Webuild, Saipem to Start Construction of EUR2.6 Billion Urea Plant in Australia
MT
04/18UBS raises Antofagasta, Fresnillo to 'neutral'
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macquarie expects $1 billion from sale of U.S. port terminal operator Ceres - WSJ

05/09/2023 | 08:45pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's Macquarie Group adorns a desk in the reception area of its Sydney office headquarters

(Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd is looking to sell its North American port facilities business, Ceres Terminals, for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The financial conglomerate acquired full control of the general cargo stevedoring operations in 2019 from Tokyo-based shipping and logistics firm Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Line).

Ceres moves about 4.3 million containers annually at several major ports in the United States, according to its company website.

The shipping industry globally has been under pressure as supply-chain bottlenecks originating from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 have hurt profitability and freight volumes.

Macquarie, which last week reported record annual profit, is looking to sell Ceres as the fund that currently manages the operations, Macquarie Infrastructure Partners III, will be shutting down over the next 12 to 18 months, WSJ reported.

The infrastructure investment manager did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CERES INC. -2.03% 1401 Delayed Quote.63.62%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 2.27% 177.43 Delayed Quote.3.92%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 0.48% 3168 Delayed Quote.1.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.08% 77.673 Delayed Quote.6.65%
All news about CERES INC.
08:45pMacquarie expects $1 billion from sale of U.S. port terminal operator Ceres - WSJ
RE
04/21Webuild, Saipem to Start Construction of EUR2.6 Billion Urea Plant in Australia
MT
04/18UBS raises Antofagasta, Fresnillo to 'neutral'
AN
04/14Fossil-free fund manager Green Century quits Net Zero initiative
RE
04/12CoinTrade Builds Alliance with Fireblocks
MT
03/31UBS likes Beazley; Berenberg cuts Wood Group
AN
03/29Barclays cuts Smith & Nephew; UBS likes Spirent
AN
03/28Numis likes WH Smith; Liberum cuts Centamin
AN
03/27Panmure cuts Centamin to 'hold'
AN
03/27News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CERES INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 536 M 152 M 120 M
Net income 2022 46,0 M 0,34 M 0,27 M
Net cash 2022 662 M 4,90 M 3,88 M
P/E ratio 2022 215x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 15 951 M 118 M 93,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart CERES INC.
Duration : Period :
Ceres Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Takagi President & Representative Director
Yasuhiro Kobayashi Managing Director & General Manager-Administration
Hitoshi Tada Independent Outside Director
Tetsuya Nozaki Executive Officer
Yusuke Shiga Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERES INC.63.62%121
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.04%412 454
NETFLIX, INC.12.32%147 236
PROSUS N.V.3.86%93 045
AIRBNB, INC.46.96%79 179
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.57.02%78 585
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer