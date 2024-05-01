English Swedish
Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) offers to repurchase warrants

The board of directors in Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) ("Cibus" or the "Company") has resolved to offer the holders of warrants of series 2020/2024 in the Company to repurchase 158,604 warrants.

The offer is made only to facilitate exercise of the warrants and does not entail any changes to the terms of the warrants. As a condition for the offer, the warrant holders are required to reinvest the consideration from the repurchase, net after taxes, in shares in Cibus by way of exercising the warrants retained.

At the annual general meeting in Cibus in April 2020, it was resolved to adopt a warrant program for the Company's management team, excluding the Company's CEO. In total, 160,000 warrants were issued of series 2020/2024, which may be exercised to subscribe for new shares in the Company up to and including 8 May 2024. The number of outstanding warrants of series 2020/2024 still amounts to 160,000.

The reason for the offer is to facilitate for the holders of warrants to exercise their warrants with no need for additional financing. The acceptance period for the offer expires on 2 May 2024 at 08:59 CEST.

The offer does not entail any additional tax costs, nor transaction fees for the Company and it does not entail an additional administrative burden for the Company. In addition, the repurchase of warrants of series 2020/2024 decreases the dilutive effect, compared to if these warrants had been exercised.

If the holders of warrants of series 2020/2024 were to fully accept the offer, 158,604 warrants will be repurchased. 1,396 warrants will be exercised for subscription of 1,396 new shares in Cibus.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Fredrixon, CEO
christian.fredrixon@cibusnordic.com
 +46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO
pia-lena.olofsson@cibusnordic.com
 +46 (0)8 12 439 100

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high quality properties in the Nordics with daily goods store chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns about 450 properties in the Nordics. The main tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop Sweden, Lidl and S Group.

