Cibus Nordic Real Estate () : offers to repurchase warrants
May 01, 2024 at 02:55 pm EDT
Share
English
Swedish
Published: 2024-05-01 20:47:04 CEST
Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) offers to repurchase warrants
The board of directors in Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) ("Cibus" or the "Company") has resolved to offer the holders of warrants of series 2020/2024 in the Company to repurchase 158,604 warrants.
The offer is made only to facilitate exercise of the warrants and does not entail any changes to the terms of the warrants. As a condition for the offer, the warrant holders are required to reinvest the consideration from the repurchase, net after taxes, in shares in Cibus by way of exercising the warrants retained.
At the annual general meeting in Cibus in April 2020, it was resolved to adopt a warrant program for the Company's management team, excluding the Company's CEO. In total, 160,000 warrants were issued of series 2020/2024, which may be exercised to subscribe for new shares in the Company up to and including 8 May 2024. The number of outstanding warrants of series 2020/2024 still amounts to 160,000.
The reason for the offer is to facilitate for the holders of warrants to exercise their warrants with no need for additional financing. The acceptance period for the offer expires on 2 May 2024 at 08:59 CEST.
The offer does not entail any additional tax costs, nor transaction fees for the Company and it does not entail an additional administrative burden for the Company. In addition, the repurchase of warrants of series 2020/2024 decreases the dilutive effect, compared to if these warrants had been exercised.
If the holders of warrants of series 2020/2024 were to fully accept the offer, 158,604 warrants will be repurchased. 1,396 warrants will be exercised for subscription of 1,396 new shares in Cibus.
For further information, please contact:
Christian Fredrixon, CEO christian.fredrixon@cibusnordic.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100
Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high quality properties in the Nordics with daily goods store chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns about 450 properties in the Nordics. The main tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop Sweden, Lidl and S Group.
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) published this content on
01 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
01 May 2024 18:54:10 UTC.
Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) is a Sweden-based company, which acquires, develops and manages properties within such business segments as grocery and discount store chains. It owns a portfolio consisting of more than 100 properties with lettable area of approximately 437,860 square meters. The portfolio is concentrated primarily in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. The Companyâs main focus lies on the Helsinki region and the southern part of Finland with tenants mainly being Kesko, Tokmanni and S-Group.