Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Croda International Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDA   GB00BJFFLV09

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(CRDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Croda International : Strategic review of Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals businesses

05/05/2021 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Croda International Plc ("Croda" or the "Group"), which uses smart science to create high performance ingredients and technologies that improve lives, announces a strategic review of its Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals ('PTIC') businesses. The core objective will be to establish what ownership structure best serves this part of Croda's business going forward, to create a stronger platform for its future growth. The review is consistent with Croda's prioritisation of investments in faster-growth life science and consumer markets, which now represent over 80% of the Group's profitability.

PTIC is an excellent, world-leading business, with an impressive financial track record. It delivers industry-leading margins across the cycle through well invested manufacturing, innovation and sales operations, supported by a dedicated and experienced global team. It has a highly attractive portfolio, offering customers innovative, sustainable solutions in advanced technologies, and is focused on fast-growth markets in the circular plastic economy, electric vehicles and other renewable technologies. This strong technology portfolio supports PTIC's leading market positions in automotive, polymer and food packaging applications

The scope of the strategic review will focus on the businesses and activities within PTIC that do not directly support the Consumer Care and Life Sciences sectors. It will consider whether Croda is the best future owner of all the PTIC businesses within the context of opportunities to deploy more capital and resources within PTIC, as well as in Consumer Care and Life Sciences.

The review will assess whether the full potential of PTIC can best be delivered under Croda, as a stand-alone business, or via a full or partial divestment. It will consider the extent of the mutual dependencies between PTIC and the rest of Croda, the practicality of all options, whilst prioritising the best interests of all stakeholders, including employees, customers and shareholders.

The review is expected to conclude by the end of 2021 and, in the meantime, the Group will continue to deliver an excellent service for its customers.

The strategic review is being launched in the context of ongoing improvement in Group trading year to date, continuing the trend seen in the second half of 2020. Customer demand is strong across all regions and sectors, including PTIC, in some cases driven by a recovery in end-consumer demand, in other areas by customer inventory build ahead of anticipated economic recovery. The Group will announce its Half Year Results to 30 June on 27 July 2021.

Disclaimer

Croda International plc published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
04:25aCRODA INTERNATIONAL  : Strategic review of Performance Technologies and Industri..
PU
04:22aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 jumps on boost from miners, banks; Croda shines
RE
02:53aCroda reviews businesses catering to industrial markets
RE
04/28CRODA INTERNATIONAL  : Morgan Stanley Lifts Croda PT, Reiterates Overweight Rati..
MT
04/23CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC  : Nomination
CO
04/22CRODA INTERNATIONAL  : Credit Suisse Boosts Croda International PT, Maintains Ou..
MT
04/20CRODA INTERNATIONAL  : CrodaTherm™ helps COVID-19 ICU nurses in the United..
PU
04/12CRODA INTERNATIONAL  : Ranked first in Barron's Most Sustainable International C..
PU
04/07CRODA INTERNATIONAL  : Expansion of fragrances offering with the acquisition of ..
PU
04/07CRODA INTERNATIONAL  : Unit to Buy 93% Interest In Fragrance Business Parfex
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 687 M 2 343 M 2 343 M
Net income 2021 272 M 378 M 378 M
Net Debt 2021 692 M 961 M 961 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 9 210 M 12 777 M 12 795 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,87x
EV / Sales 2022 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 684
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Croda International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 6 518,42 GBX
Last Close Price 6 654,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Edwards Foots Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy Kim Maiden Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Anthony Damien Fitzpatrick President-Performance Technologies
Mark Robinson President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC0.88%12 777
ECOLAB INC.5.84%64 925
SIKA AG13.52%42 731
GIVAUDAN SA3.06%38 907
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-0.06%21 896
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-5.10%18 448
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ