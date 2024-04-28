Deutsche Telekom AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
April 28, 2024 at 12:02 pm EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.04.2024 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Deutsche Telekom AG
Street:
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
Postal code:
53113
City:
Bonn Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Apr 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.34 %
4.67 %
5.01 %
4986458596
Previous notification
0.39 %
4.36 %
4.74 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2515661054
0
1889744
0 %
0.04 %
DE0005557508
0
14897269
0 %
0.30 %
Total
16787013
0.34 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right To Recall
Open
8754067
0.18 %
Right Of Use
Open
91304
0.002 %
Call Warrant
24.11.2027
537543
0.01 %
Future
18.12.2026
26951
0.001 %
Call Option
19.12.2025
18985932
0.38 %
Total
28395797
0.57 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Forward
21.03.2025
Cash
747131
0.01 %
Put Option
19.12.2025
Physical
24617000
0.49 %
Call Option
31.03.2035
Cash
112213608
2.25 %
Swap
11.04.2034
Cash
22010001
0.44 %
Put Option
20.12.2030
Cash
11134750
0.22 %
Call Warrant
31.12.2030
Cash
1544924
0.03 %
Future
19.12.2031
Cash
32298410
0.65 %
Total
204565823
4.10 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GS Global Markets, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International Bank
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GS Finance Corp.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Folio Financial, Inc.
%
%
%
Folio Investments, Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
25 Apr 2024
Deutsche Telekom AG is one of the world's leading telecommunication operators. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- telecommunication services (83%): mobile telephony services (252.2 million subscribers at the end of 2023), fixed telephony (25.4 million subscribers), data transmission, Internet access, Websites hosting, mail service, development of information and communication systems, etc.;
- other (17%): notably sale of mobile handsets, accessories and telecommunications equipment.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (23%), Europe (11.9%), North America (64.7%) and other (0.4%).