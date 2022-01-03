Log in
    DBRG   US25401T1088

DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.

(DBRG)
  Summary
DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Media Conferences in January 2022

01/03/2022 | 03:38pm EST
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and media conferences:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005433/en/

DigitalBridge, digital infrastructure investor operator (Graphic: Business Wire)

DigitalBridge, digital infrastructure investor operator (Graphic: Business Wire)

January 4 – 5: Raymond James Deer Valley Summit

  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, and Severin White, Head of Public Investor Relations, will be participating at the conference and holding investor meetings.

January 4 – 7: Citi AppsEconomy Conference

  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, will be speaking at 12:00 pm ET on Friday, January 7, 2022. The presentation webcast will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events.
  • The Company will be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

January 16-19: PTC 2022 Reunite.Rethink.Renew.

DigitalBridge company and portfolio executives will be participating in the following sessions:

Monday, January 17

  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, will be delivering inaugural keynote REUNITE. RETHINK. RENEW. – The Edge is Where all Converges at 9:00 am HT.
  • Giuliano Di Vitantonio, Incoming CEO AtlasEdge, will be speaking at panel discussion Data Centers, Connectivity, Edge at 3:30 pm HT.

Tuesday, January 18

  • Raul Martynek, CEO, DataBank, will be speaking at panel discussion Cloud at the Edge at 8:30 am HT.
  • Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo, will be speaking at panel discussion Communications Infrastructure Strategic and Investment Perspectives at 2:00 pm HT.
  • Peter Hopper, Managing Director, DigitalBridge, and Raul Martynek, CEO, DataBank, will be speaking at panel discussion Data Center Operating and Investment Perspectives at 3:45pm HT.

To attend the conference and listen to DigitalBridge’s keynote remarks please register on the event’s website link here.

January 31- February 2: Metro Connect USA 2022

DigitalBridge company and portfolio executives will be participating in the following sessions:

Tuesday, February 1

  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, and Mike Finley, CEO of Boingo Wireless, will be delivering inaugural keynote at 9:00 am ET.
  • Andres Irlando, President of Zayo, will be speaking at CEO panel discussion: Building for Sky-Rocketing Demands at 11:00 am ET.

Wednesday, February 2

  • Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo, will be delivering keynote at 9:00 am ET.

To attend the conference and listen to DigitalBridge’s keynote remarks please register on the event’s website link here.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $40 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.


© Business Wire 2022
