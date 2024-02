Endesa, S.A. is one of Spain's leading electricity producers and distributors. The group's activity is organized around 3 areas: - production and sales of electricity: 64.7 TWh produced in 2022 and 79 TWh sold to 10.2 million customers; - electricity transmission: owning, at the end of 2022, a network of 317,829 km of electric lines; - distribution of gas (No. 3 in Spain): 63.7 TWh of gas sold to 1.8 million customers. Net sales are distributed as follows: Spain (87.9%), Portugal (5.5%), France (3.5%), Germany (1.7%) and other (1.4%).

Sector Electric Utilities