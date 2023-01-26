Advanced search
    FNTL   GB00BG1THS43

FINTEL PLC

(FNTL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:29 2023-01-25 am EST
205.00 GBX    0.00%
2022Fintel Announces Expansion of Strategic Partnership with Schroders
CI
2022Transcript : Fintel Plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 29, 2022
CI
2022Fintel : Interim Results 2022 - Presentation
PU
Fintel : Year End Trading Update for the year ended 31 December 2022

01/26/2023
Fintel plc via MHP Group

Matt Timmins (Joint Chief Executive Officer)

Neil Stevens (Joint Chief Executive Officer)

David Thompson (Chief Financial Officer)

Zeus (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Martin Green

Dan Bate

Investec Bank (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7597 5970

Bruce Garrow

David Anderson

Harry Hargreaves

MHP Group (Financial PR) +44 020 3128 8147

Reg Hoare Fintel@mhpgroup.com

Robert Collett-Creedy

Notes to Editors

Fintel is the UK's leading fintech and support services business, combining the largest provider of intermediary business support, SimplyBiz, and the leading research, ratings and Fintech business, Defaqto.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions. We serve our customers through three core divisions:

The Intermediary Services division provides technology, compliance, and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses through a comprehensive membership model. Members include directly authorised IFAs, Wealth Managers and Mortgage Brokers.

The Distribution Channels division delivers market Insight & analysis and targeted distribution strategies to financial institutions and product providers. Clients include major Life & Pension companies, Investment Houses, Banks, and Building Societies.

The Fintech and Research division (Defaqto) provides market leading software, financial information and product research to product providers and intermediaries. Defaqto also provides product ratings (Star Ratings) on thousands of financial products. Financial products are expertly reviewed by the Defaqto research team and are compared and rated based on their underlying features & benefits. Defaqto ratings help consumers compare and buy financial products with confidence.

For more information about Fintel, please visit the website: www.wearefintel.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fintel plc published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 07:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 63,9 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
Net income 2022 10,7 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net cash 2022 11,4 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 212 M 262 M 262 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart FINTEL PLC
Duration : Period :
Fintel Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINTEL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 205,00 GBX
Average target price 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Martin Stevens Director
Matthew Lloyd Timmins Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kenneth Ernest Davy Non-Executive Chairman
Gary John Kershaw Group Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINTEL PLC-1.20%262
BLACKROCK, INC.2.39%112 627
UBS GROUP AG14.12%67 709
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)8.66%39 986
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.10.16%36 288
STATE STREET CORPORATION13.70%30 376