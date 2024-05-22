Ford leads all automakers in U.S. production volume 1 and exports, and nearly 80% of vehicles Ford sells in the U.S. are assembled in America, the latest data 2 from S&P Global Mobility shows

DEARBORN, Mich., May 22, 2024 - Ford Motor Company again solidified its position as the No. 1 American automaker in terms of vehicles assembled1, vehicles exported from America to other countries3 and hourly workers employed.

Ford earned the top spot for the sixth consecutive year, the latest data from S&P Global Mobility shows.

"Ford is a uniquely American company," said Andrew Frick, Ford Blue president. "We are proud to serve our customers with vehicles that embody the best of American innovation and ingenuity."

Ford employs about 57,000 hourly manufacturing workers in the U.S., more than any other automaker, and training is underway for the new third crew that will assemble Bronco and Ranger vehicles at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant, including nearly 900 new hires.

Also, Ford and Lincoln combined have more than 2,800 dealerships in the U.S., which create additional jobs in the communities they serve.

In 2023, Ford assembled more than 1.8 million vehicles in the U.S. - 130,000 more than any other auto manufacturer.1 This includes the best-selling F-Series truck franchise of gas-powered, hybrid and electric pickup trucks, each assembled in America at plants in Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky and Ohio.

Overall, more than 79% of what Ford sells in the U.S. are assembled in the U.S., more than any other automaker.2

In 2023, Ford exported 260,000 American-assembled vehicles - including F-150, Bronco and Mustang - to other countries, more than any other auto manufacturer.3 Approximately one in every seven vehicles Ford assembles in the U.S. is exported to international markets including Canada, Mexico, China, Puerto Rico and South Korea.4

1Based on S&P Global Mobility CYE 2023 US Light Vehicle Production data

2Based on S&P Global Mobility CYE 2023 US Light Vehicle Production data and CYE 2023 Export and Import Sourcing Module data

3Based on S&P Global Mobility CYE 2023 Export and Import Sourcing Module data

4Based on S&P Global Mobility CYE 2023 US Light Vehicle Production data and CYE 2023 Export and Import Sourcing Module data