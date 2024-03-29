Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTATION FOR ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 29, 2024 MADE AVAILABLE

Rome, March 29, 2024 - Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), announces that today have been made available to the public at the registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company website (www.garofalohealthcare.com, Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section) the following documents:

- the Annual Financial Report at December 31, 2023, which includes the Separate Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2023 (including the ESEF format), the Directors' Report, the declaration as per Article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 ("CFA"), together with the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Report;

- the Consolidated non-financial report for 2023 ("NFS"), drawn up in accordance with Legislative Decree No. 254 of December 30, 2016 and Regulation (EU) 2020/852 of June 18, 2020;

- the 2023 Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report as per Article 123-bis of the CFA and as per the Corporate Governance Code;

- the disclosure to the public as per Article 84-bis, paragraph 5 of the Consob Issuers' Regulation concerning the "Performance Share Plan 2021-2023";

- the 2024 Remuneration policy and 2023 report in accordance with Article 123-ter of the CFA and Article 84-quarter of the Issuers' Regulation.

The complete copies of the financial statements of the subsidiaries or summary statements as per Article 2429, paragraph 4 of the Civil Code, in addition to the key financial highlights of the latest financial statements of the associated companies as per Article 2429, paragraph 3 of the Civil Code, shall be made available to the public at the registered office of GHC according to the manners and deadlines established by the applicable regulation.

The additional documentation regarding the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in accordance with law.

The notice of filing of the above documentation shall also be published in the IlSole24Ore daily newspaper on March 30, 2024.

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 37 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Regional and Social-Care Sector").

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 -ir@garofalohealthcare.com Website:www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Barabino & Partners

Massimiliano Parboni -m.parboni@barabino.it Tel. +39 335 8304078

Giuseppe Fresa -g.fresa@barabino.it Tel. +39 348 5703197