Geely Automobile Holdings Limited specializes in the construction and marketing of passenger cars. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of vehicles (96.3%): 1,500,838 vehicles sold in 2018, broken down by brand name as follows: Boyue (226.160 unit's), New Emgrand (223,068), Vision (160.168), Emgrand GS (152,338), Vision SUV/X3/S1 (327,714), Emgrand GL (144,181), Lynk&Co 01 (78,235), Binrui (40,632) and GC9 (38,260) ; - sales of spare parts and automotive components (3.7%). At the end of 2018, the group operated 10 production sites in China. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: China (98.7%), Middle East (0.6%), Europe (0.4%), Africa (0.2%) and Latin America (0.1%).

