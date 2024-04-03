Goodwin PLC is a mechanical and refractory engineering company. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture and supply of products and solutions. The Companyâs segments include Mechanical and Refractory Engineering. The Mechanical Engineering segment is engaged in casting, machining and general engineering. The Mechanical Engineering segment designs, manufactures and supplies high-technology metallic, composite and electronic products to industry sectors, including defense, surveillance, aerospace, mining and the oil, gas, water and power generation industries. The Refractory Engineering segment is engaged in powder manufacturing and mineral processing. The Refractory Engineering segment designs, manufactures and supplies formulated mineral-based products and processed minerals to the jewelry, aerospace, automotive, horticultural and fire protection industry sectors. Its geographical areas include the United Kingdom, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and others.