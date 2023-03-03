Advanced search
GoPro to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

03/03/2023 | 06:31am EST
SAN MATEO, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Brian McGee will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:10 am PT.

A webcast of the event will be available live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)
Founded in 2002, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on FacebookInstagramLinkedInTikTokTwitterYouTube, and GoPro's blog The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-to-present-at-morgan-stanley-technology-media--telecom-conference-301761817.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
