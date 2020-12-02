Log in
KRBL LIMITED KRBL INE001B01026

KRBL LIMITED

(KRBL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 12/02 02:45:16 am
278.45 INR   +2.48%
02:47aKRBL : China buys Indian rice for first time in decades as supplies tighten - India trade officials
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KRBL : China buys Indian rice for first time in decades as supplies tighten - India trade officials

12/02/2020 | 02:47am EST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - China has started importing Indian rice for the first time in at least three decades due to tightening supplies and an offer from India of sharply discounted prices, Indian industry officials told Reuters.

India is the world's biggest exporter of rice and China is the biggest importer. Beijing imports around 4 million tonnes of rice annually but has avoided purchases from India, citing quality issues.

The breakthrough comes at a time when political tensions between the two countries are high because of a border dispute in the Himalayas.

"For the first time China has made rice purchases. They may increase buying next year after seeing the quality of Indian crop," said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association.

Indian traders have contracted to export 100,000 tonnes of broken rice for Dec-February shipments at around $300 per tonne, industry officials said.

China's traditional suppliers, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Pakistan, have limited surplus supplies for export and were quoting at least $30 per tonne more compared with Indian prices, according to Indian rice trade officials.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KRBL LIMITED 2.69% 278.3 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.12% 12.54 End-of-day quote.-3.50%
Financials
Sales 2020 44 990 M 611 M 611 M
Net income 2020 5 582 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
Net Debt 2020 5 511 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,69x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 63 955 M 870 M 868 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 080
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart KRBL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KRBL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KRBL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Anil Kumar Mittal Chairman & Managing Director
Arun Kumar Gupta Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Anoop Kumar Gupta Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Rakesh Mehrotra Chief Financial Officer
Ashwani Dua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRBL LIMITED-4.78%870
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.44%310 939
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC6.14%82 163
DANONE S.A-28.53%41 802
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.14%40 273
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.27%37 181
