LafargeHolcim Ltd

LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD

(LHN)
10/29 12:30:15 pm
38.88 CHF   +0.49%
LafargeHolcim raises guidance after Q3 profit beat

10/30/2020 | 01:58am EDT

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim raised its guidance and said it was seeing "resilient demand" as the world's biggest cement maker on Friday posted better-than-expected earnings during its third quarter.

The Swiss company said recurring operating profit rose 1.9% to 1.45 billion Swiss francs ($1.60 billion), beating the 1.34 billion francs expected by analysts. When currency swings and divestments were taken into account, recurring earnings before interest and tax rose 10%.

Sales fell to 6.46 billion francs, beating expectations for 6.33 billion francs. On a like-for-like basis the sales decline narrowed to 2.6% from the 17% drop in the second quarter when company said demand was battered by COVID-19 shutdowns at building sites.

The company had said in July it was seeing the start of a recovery in the construction industry as building projects resumed.

As a result of the improvement, LafargeHolcim increased its full-year free cash flow guidance, saying it now expected to generate 2.75 billion francs, up from its previous guidance for 2 billion francs.

"I expect a solid closing of 2020 ...and a strong balance sheet that will allow us to pursue growth opportunities," said Chief Executive Jan Jenisch. ($1 = 0.9070 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)


ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD 1.40% 1674.1 Delayed Quote.14.27%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 0.85% 253.9 End-of-day quote.29.34%
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD 0.49% 38.88 Delayed Quote.-27.60%
Financials
Sales 2020 22 955 M 25 105 M 25 105 M
Net income 2020 1 742 M 1 905 M 1 905 M
Net Debt 2020 8 953 M 9 791 M 9 791 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 5,12%
Capitalization 23 860 M 26 041 M 26 095 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 72 452
Free-Float 84,5%
Technical analysis trends LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 51,41 CHF
Last Close Price 38,88 CHF
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Jenisch Chief Executive Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Óscar Fanjul Martín Vice Chairman
Adrian W. Loader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-27.95%26 041
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-13.73%39 061
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC25.58%10 969
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED4.90%10 387
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.42%9 190
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.-3.05%8 407
