LafargeHolcim raises guidance after Q3 profit beat

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim raised its
guidance and said it was seeing "resilient demand" as the
world's biggest cement maker on Friday posted
better-than-expected earnings during its third quarter.
The Swiss company said recurring operating profit rose 1.9%
to 1.45 billion Swiss francs ($1.60 billion), beating the 1.34
billion francs expected by analysts. When currency swings and
divestments were taken into account, recurring earnings before
interest and tax rose 10%.
Sales fell to 6.46 billion francs, beating expectations for
6.33 billion francs. On a like-for-like basis the sales decline
narrowed to 2.6% from the 17% drop in the second quarter when
company said demand was battered by COVID-19 shutdowns at
building sites.
The company had said in July it was seeing the start of a
recovery in the construction industry as building projects
resumed.
As a result of the improvement, LafargeHolcim increased its
full-year free cash flow guidance, saying it now expected to
generate 2.75 billion francs, up from its previous guidance for
2 billion francs.
"I expect a solid closing of 2020 ...and a strong balance
sheet that will allow us to pursue growth opportunities," said
Chief Executive Jan Jenisch.
($1 = 0.9070 Swiss francs)
