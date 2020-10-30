LafargeHolcim raises guidance after Q3 profit beat

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim raised its guidance and said it was seeing "resilient demand" as the world's biggest cement maker on Friday posted better-than-expected earnings during its third quarter.

The Swiss company said recurring operating profit rose 1.9% to 1.45 billion Swiss francs ($1.60 billion), beating the 1.34 billion francs expected by analysts. When currency swings and divestments were taken into account, recurring earnings before interest and tax rose 10%.

Sales fell to 6.46 billion francs, beating expectations for 6.33 billion francs. On a like-for-like basis the sales decline narrowed to 2.6% from the 17% drop in the second quarter when company said demand was battered by COVID-19 shutdowns at building sites.

The company had said in July it was seeing the start of a recovery in the construction industry as building projects resumed.

As a result of the improvement, LafargeHolcim increased its full-year free cash flow guidance, saying it now expected to generate 2.75 billion francs, up from its previous guidance for 2 billion francs.

"I expect a solid closing of 2020 ...and a strong balance sheet that will allow us to pursue growth opportunities," said Chief Executive Jan Jenisch. ($1 = 0.9070 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)