Shareholders approved the nominations of Alexandre Arnault, 31, and Frederic Arnault, 29, who joined their older siblings, Delphine Arnault, 49 and Antoine Arnault, 46.
PARIS (Reuters) - Two of LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault's sons and heirs were named to the board of the luxury goods conglomerate on Thursday, reinforcing the family's hold on the sprawling empire which spans fashion, jewellery and hotels.
Shareholders approved the nominations of Alexandre Arnault, 31, and Frederic Arnault, 29, who joined their older siblings, Delphine Arnault, 49 and Antoine Arnault, 46.
