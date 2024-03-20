Microsoft: a series of recruitments for Copilot and AI
Mustafa Suleyman (co-founder of DeepMind and Inflection) will be Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft AI and will join the Senior Leadership Team (SLT). Karén Simonyan joins this group as Chief Scientist, reporting to Mustafa.
Karén Simonyan, co-founder and chief scientist of Inflection, is a renowned AI researcher and thought leader, who has led the development of some of the biggest advances in AI over the past decade, including AlphaZero.
'Several members of the Inflection team have chosen to join Mustafa and Karén at Microsoft. They include some of the world's most accomplished AI engineers, researchers and builders', says Satya Nadella.
'We have a real chance to create technology once thought impossible that lives up to our mission: to ensure that the benefits of AI reach every person and organization on the planet, safely and responsibly', she added.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction