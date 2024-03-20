Microsoft: a series of recruitments for Copilot and AI

Through its CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft has announced that Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan are joining Microsoft to form a new structure called 'Microsoft AI', focused on advancing Copilot and other consumer AI products.



Mustafa Suleyman (co-founder of DeepMind and Inflection) will be Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft AI and will join the Senior Leadership Team (SLT). Karén Simonyan joins this group as Chief Scientist, reporting to Mustafa.



Karén Simonyan, co-founder and chief scientist of Inflection, is a renowned AI researcher and thought leader, who has led the development of some of the biggest advances in AI over the past decade, including AlphaZero.



'Several members of the Inflection team have chosen to join Mustafa and Karén at Microsoft. They include some of the world's most accomplished AI engineers, researchers and builders', says Satya Nadella.



'We have a real chance to create technology once thought impossible that lives up to our mission: to ensure that the benefits of AI reach every person and organization on the planet, safely and responsibly', she added.



