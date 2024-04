April 29, 2024 at 07:18 am EDT

April 29 (Reuters) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals said on Monday Japan's Ono Pharmaceutical Co will acquire the cancer drug developer for $2.4 billion in cash.

Ono Pharma has offered $25.60 per share, a premium of 74.7% to the U.S. company's last closing price of $14.65.

Premarket trading of Deciphera's shares was currently halted.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, Deciphera said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)