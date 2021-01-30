PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : Collaboration between Kalbe Genexine Biologics and General Atlantic US

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe) believes that collaboration is a way to innovate and grow. Collaboration is also the step chosen by Kalbe Genexine Biologics (KGBio), a subsidiary of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, to make innovations and grow its business. At present KGBio is also collaborating with General Atlantic (GA), a global financial investor from the United States of America. GA will invest the amount of USD 55 million as the primary capital in KGBio. Therefore making KGBio a joint venture company between Kalbe, Genexine South Korea, and General Atlantic US.



The collaboration is obviously becoming KGBio's strategy to grow to achieve its vision of becoming a leader and having an important role in providing innovative biological, biosimilar, and immuno-oncology products of high quality and affordable for the Southeast Asian market. GA's investment fund will further be utilized by KGBio to finance the clinical trials of biological products, innovation, and portfolio expansion of KGBio's products as well as increasing the capacity of the production facilities.



At present KGBio has a subsidiary, Innogene Kalbiotech (Innogene), and holds a controlling shareholder of Kalbio Global Medika (Kalbio). Innogene is a company with a biosimilar product platform; i.e. four medicines of monoclonal antibodies (Rituximab, Nimotuzumab, Trastuzumab dan Bevacizumab). Whereas Kalbio is the manufacturing facility of biological products with the capacity of bioreactors for mammalian cellular lines.



KGBio as a company that develops biological medicine through innovation continues to present the opportunity to find partners to expedite the business expansion and growth of KGBio's. On the other side, GA is a financial investment company that is presently focusing on life science-based investments. The two companies found harmony in their vision and mission that is to establish the first fully integrated biological medicine company in Southeast Asia.









