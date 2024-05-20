Lifesaving work of Ramsay's research teams highlighted on International Clinical Trials Day May 20, 2024 To mark International Clinical Trials Day 2024, Ramsay Health Care Australia is highlighting the important role its medical research teams play in working to uncover new or improved treatments, therapies and tests to help save lives.

The Ramsay Clinical Trials Network is currently conducting more than 400 clinical trials across its network of 20 sites throughout New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia. The trials involve almost 600 active participants and 124 Ramsay clinicians. The network undertakes research in four key areas - Cancer (oncology and haematology), Orthopaedics, Mental Health and Cardiology - as well as other therapeutic areas.

Ramsay Hospital Research Foundation CEO, Nicola Ware, said: "Research and clinical trials play an important role in the future of health care while also providing direct benefits and improved outcomes for participating patients."

"As well as helping shape the future of health care testing and treatment options, they also offer patients early access to potentially life-saving treatments. This can be particularly beneficial for patients with rare conditions where treatment options are still limited."

Wollongong Private Hospital Clinical Trials and Research Unit has recently begun offering haematology trials, providing the first dose in Australia of a new drug treatment for patients with relapsed non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The trial's Principal Investigator and internationally renowned haematologist, Professor Peter Presgrave, said the trial aims to offer patients with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma access to a new treatment when all else has failed.

"The treatment is designed to harness multiple components of the patients own immune system to fight the lymphoma," Professor Presgrave said.

"This trial is offering new hope to patients facing an extremely challenging diagnosis."

The team from Wollongong Private Hospital will share their knowledge gained to date with the teams at Peninsula Private Hospital, a fellow Ramsay hospital in Victoria which is also participating in the trial.

To view all trials currently underway at Ramsay sites, you can:

Search 'Ramsay Health Care' on the ClinTrial Refer App or website

Search the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry (ANZCTR)

Or visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

Anyone interested in volunteering for a clinical trial should contact the Ramsay Hospital Research Foundation on (02) 9433 1402.