  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:27:12 2023-02-08 am EST
171.36 USD   +0.05%
Trax Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

02/08/2023 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MuleSoft Certified Connector for Trax simplifies integration to Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud and helps CPG companies create seamless digital experiences, faster

Trax, a leading global provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for Trax. The Trax connector, accessible in Anypoint Exchange, will allow consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to integrate their Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud with Trax solutions and drive greater ROI from perfecting their retail execution.

“Integrated access to trusted shelf data is a huge opportunity for CPG companies,” said David Gottlieb, chief revenue officer, Trax. “Having Trax’s shelf data available within the leading CRM platform has the potential to be transformative for our shared customers and enable the next generation of sales calls.”

Combining Salesforce CG Cloud with Trax’s computer vision capabilities via Trax will redefine how brands drive execution at the retail shelf. By integrating real-time shelf data into their Salesforce platform, consumer goods companies can better harness the power of Salesforce’s Einstein AI technology to quickly identify the ‘next best action’ to ensure the highest value opportunities are always acted on.

“CPG and retail companies must seek greater insights to drive growth in an increasingly disrupted and competitive environment,” commented Sunil Rao, vice president of consumer goods at Salesforce. “Trax’s ability to digitize the retail shelf and provide trusted insights on current in-store conditions directly to sales teams through the Salesforce platform enables companies to make highly informed decisions about their retail strategies.”

“Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation,” said Dan McAllister, senior vice president of global alliances and channels, MuleSoft at Salesforce. “The Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that integration challenges are slowing down critical digital initiatives for 88% of organizations. This partnership allows our mutual customers to enable any team to integrate apps and data and automate business processes, to innovate faster and enable game changing customer and employee experiences.”

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading enterprise software companies across both functional applications, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning (ERP), marketing automation, and HCM, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and media and telecom. Using MuleSoft, technology partners help customers achieve greater speed, agility, and efficiency. MuleSoft makes it easy to unify data to deliver a single view of the customer, automate business processes, and build connected experiences. Each integration becomes a reusable building block using a modern API-led approach. The result has empowered business users who can do more with less, quickly creating workflows and integrations that drive efficient growth and faster time to value – instead of wasting time on repetitive tasks and complex integrations.

MuleSoft customers can learn more about the MuleSoft Certified Connector for Trax here.

About Trax

Trax’s mission is to enable brands and retailers to harness the power of digital technologies to produce the best shopping experiences imaginable. Trax’s retail platform allows customers to understand and improve what is happening on shelf, in every store, all the time so they can focus on what they do best – delighting shoppers.

Many of the world’s top CPG companies, emerging brands, and retail leaders use Trax’s shelf monitoring, analytics, merchandising, activation, and shopper engagement solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale.

As pioneers in computer vision, Trax continues to lead the industry in innovation and excellence through development of artificial intelligence-powered solutions, autonomous data collection methods, and on-demand merchandising capabilities. Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about Trax visit www.traxretail.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 31 049 M - -
Net income 2023 -97,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 060 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9 411x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 170 B 170 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
EV / Sales 2024 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 73 541
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 171,28 $
Average target price 195,36 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Millham Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Brent Hyder Co-President & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.29.18%169 738
CLOUDFLARE, INC.29.11%19 182
DYNATRACE, INC.25.25%13 866
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED8.48%8 038
NUTANIX, INC.9.56%6 724
QUALYS, INC.10.39%4 706