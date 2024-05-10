FY 2024April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024

Business Results Summary

May,8,2024

Stock exchange code : 6882

Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Summary of consolidated results

Unit : Million Yen

FY2023

FY2024

Compared to previous period

Net sales

28,088

31,005

2,917

10.4%

Operating profit

(5.8%)

1,629

(11.0%)

3,407

1,778

109.1%

Ordinary profit

(5.9%)

1,651

(11.2%)

3,473

1,822

110.3%

profit attributable

(4.4%)

1,241

(9.5%)

2,955

1,713

138.0%

to owners of parent

Earning per share

95.33

222.19

126.86

133.1%

yen

Announced on

2023/1/30

30,500

(9.8%) 3,000

(9.8%) 3,000

(8.2%) 2,500

187.97

2

Segment information

Unit : Million Yen

FY2023

FY2024

Compared to previous period

Semiconductor

Net sales

8,146

7,902

▲243

3.0%

Operating profit

(6.3%)

510

(3.4%)

271

238

46.8%

Power supply

Net sales

19,941

23,103

3,161

15.9%

Operating profit

(5.6%)

1,118

(13.6%)

3,135

2,016

180.3%

Segment overview

good event

bad event

issue

Deceleration in sales in the second half of the year due to deteriorating business

Semiconductor

confidence in China and the ongoing inventory adjustment phase of customers.

Sales expansion is planned in line with product model changes, but quality stability is a

challenge.

Sales increased by 15.9%, mainly due to large power supplies for evaluation of power

conditioners delivered to the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and

Power supply

Technology.

Lack of progress in promoting sales abroad and challenges in promoting the

development and sale of strategic products abroad.

3

Sales by product by segment

Unit : Million Yen

FY2023

FY2024

Compared to previous period

Power modules

5,843

5,719

123

2.1%

Semiconductor Discrete semiconductors and others

2,303

2,183

120

5.2%

Total

8,146

7,902

243

3.0%

For industries

3,515

5,343

1,827

52.0%

For surface treatment,

4,988

5,363

374

7.5%

welding machines and

cutting machines

Power supply

For light sources and dimming

774

881

106

13.7%

Inverters

1,441

2,143

701

48.7%

Small power supplies

6,900

6,932

31

0.5%

Other power supplies and services

2,319

2,439

119

5.2%

Total

19,941

23,103

3,161

15.9%

Total net sales

28,088

31,005

2,917

10.4%

4

Analysis of changes in operating profit (compared to previous year)

Unit : Million Yen

5000

4500

4000

3500

3000

2500

2000

1500

1000

500

0

Improvement in

marginal profit margin

Excluding exchange rate effects

Increase in

net sales

Excluding exchange rate effects

1,767

1,287

exchange rate

FY2023

FY2024

US dollar

135.47 yen

144.62 yen

Increase in

Chinese Yuan

19.75 yen

20.14 yen

fixed costs

Inventory

fluctuations

Forex impact

impact

1,317

192

151

1,629

3,407

5.8％）

+1,778Fluctuation in operating profit margin

+5.2point

11.0％）

FY2023

FY2024

5

Assets, liabilities, and equity status

Unit : Million Yen

FY2023

FY2024

Compared to previous period

Total assets

29,083

35,334

6,251

21.5%

Total liabilities

8,017

10,901

2,883

36.0%

Total net assets

21,065

24,432

3,367

16.0%

Equity ratio

72.4%

69.1%

3.3

point

Net assets per

1,583.87

1,837.05

253

16.0%

share(yen)

Net cash flow

3,959

4,825

865

21.9%

6

Full-year consolidated forecasts

Unit : Million Yen

FY 2024 Results

FY 2025 Forecast

Compared to previous period

Semiconductor

(25.5%)

7,902

(26.7%)

7,700

▲202

▲2.6%

Power supply

(74.5%)

23,103

(73.3%)

21,100

▲2,003

▲8.7%

Net salesComposition ratio

(100.0%)

31,005

(100.0%)

28,800

▲2,205

▲7.1%

Semiconductor

(3.4%)

271

(0.0%)

0

▲271

▲100.0%

Power supply

(13.6%)

3,135

(6.6%)

1,400

▲1,735

▲55.4%

Operating profit

(11.0%)

3,407

(4.9%)

1,400

▲2,007

▲58.9%

Ordinary profit

(11.2%)

3,473

(4.9%)

1,400

▲2,073

▲59.7%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(9.5%)

2,955

(3.4%)

980

▲1,975

▲66.8%

Operating profit/net sales (yen)

222.19

73.68

148.51

66.8%

Annual dividends(yen)

50

40

10

20.0%

Dividend payout ratio

22.5%

54.3%

31.8%

The annual dividend for FY2024 is expected to be an ordinary dividend of JPY 35 and a commemorative dividend of JPY 5 for the 90th anniversary of the company's founding.

7

