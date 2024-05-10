Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductors and power equipment. The Company operates through two business segments. The Semiconductor segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of module products and discrete products for diode thyristor triac. The Power Equipment segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of direct current power equipment, metal surface treatment power equipment, alternating current uninterrupted power equipment, motor control power equipment, electric furnace power equipment, dimming devices, light source machine power equipment, arc welding equipment, dental equipment and alternating current power equipment. The Company is also engaged in the installation, test, repair, maintenance and construction of equipment.