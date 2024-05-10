FY 2024（April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024）
Business Results Summary
May,8,2024
（Stock exchange code : 6882）
Summary of consolidated results
Unit : Million Yen
FY2023
FY2024
Compared to previous period
Net sales
28,088
31,005
＋2,917
＋10.4%
Operating profit
(5.8%)
1,629
(11.0%)
3,407
＋1,778
＋109.1%
Ordinary profit
(5.9%)
1,651
(11.2%)
3,473
＋1,822
＋110.3%
profit attributable
(4.4%)
1,241
(9.5%)
2,955
＋1,713
＋138.0%
to owners of parent
Earning per share
95.33
222.19
＋126.86
＋133.1%
（yen）
Announced on
2023/1/30
30,500
(9.8%) 3,000
(9.8%) 3,000
(8.2%) 2,500
187.97
Segment information
Unit : Million Yen
FY2023
FY2024
Compared to previous period
Semiconductor
Net sales
8,146
7,902
▲243
▲3.0%
Operating profit
(6.3%)
510
(3.4%)
271
▲238
▲46.8%
Power supply
Net sales
19,941
23,103
＋3,161
＋15.9%
Operating profit
(5.6%)
1,118
(13.6%)
3,135
＋2,016
＋180.3%
Segment overview
◇ good event
◆bad event
➣ issue
◆ Deceleration in sales in the second half of the year due to deteriorating business
Semiconductor
confidence in China and the ongoing inventory adjustment phase of customers.
Sales expansion is planned in line with product model changes, but quality stability is a
challenge.
◇ Sales increased by 15.9%, mainly due to large power supplies for evaluation of power
conditioners delivered to the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and
Power supply
Technology.
Lack of progress in promoting sales abroad and challenges in promoting the
development and sale of strategic products abroad.
Sales by product by segment
Unit : Million Yen
FY2023
FY2024
Compared to previous period
Power modules
5,843
5,719
▲123
▲2.1%
Semiconductor Discrete semiconductors and others
2,303
2,183
▲120
▲5.2%
Total
8,146
7,902
▲243
▲3.0%
For industries
3,515
5,343
＋1,827
＋52.0%
For surface treatment,
4,988
5,363
＋374
＋7.5%
welding machines and
cutting machines
Power supply
For light sources and dimming
774
881
＋106
＋13.7%
Inverters
1,441
2,143
＋701
＋48.7%
Small power supplies
6,900
6,932
＋31
＋0.5%
Other power supplies and services
2,319
2,439
＋119
＋5.2%
Total
19,941
23,103
＋3,161
＋15.9%
Total net sales
28,088
31,005
＋2,917
＋10.4%
Analysis of changes in operating profit (compared to previous year)
Unit : Million Yen
5000
4500
4000
3500
3000
2500
2000
1500
1000
500
0
Improvement in
marginal profit margin
〔Excluding exchange rate effects〕
Increase in
net sales
〔Excluding exchange rate effects〕
＋1,767
＋1,287
exchange rate
FY2023
FY2024
US dollar
135.47 yen
144.62 yen
Increase in
Chinese Yuan
19.75 yen
20.14 yen
fixed costs
Inventory
fluctuations
Forex impact
impact
▲1,317
＋192
▲151
1,629
3,407
（5.8％）
+1,778（Fluctuation in operating profit margin
+5.2point）
（11.0％）
FY2023
FY2024
Assets, liabilities, and equity status
Unit : Million Yen
FY2023
FY2024
Compared to previous period
Total assets
29,083
35,334
＋6,251
＋21.5%
Total liabilities
8,017
10,901
＋2,883
＋36.0%
Total net assets
21,065
24,432
＋3,367
＋16.0%
Equity ratio
72.4%
69.1%
▲3.3
point
Net assets per
1,583.87
1,837.05
＋253
＋16.0%
share(yen)
Net cash flow
3,959
4,825
＋865
＋21.9%
Full-year consolidated forecasts
Unit : Million Yen
FY 2024 Results
FY 2025 Forecast
Compared to previous period
Semiconductor
(25.5%)
7,902
(26.7%)
7,700
▲202
▲2.6%
Power supply
(74.5%)
23,103
(73.3%)
21,100
▲2,003
▲8.7%
Net sales（Composition ratio）
(100.0%)
31,005
(100.0%)
28,800
▲2,205
▲7.1%
Semiconductor
(3.4%)
271
(0.0%)
0
▲271
▲100.0%
Power supply
(13.6%)
3,135
(6.6%)
1,400
▲1,735
▲55.4%
Operating profit
(11.0%)
3,407
(4.9%)
1,400
▲2,007
▲58.9%
Ordinary profit
(11.2%)
3,473
(4.9%)
1,400
▲2,073
▲59.7%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
(9.5%)
2,955
(3.4%)
980
▲1,975
▲66.8%
Operating profit/net sales (yen)
222.19
73.68
▲148.51
▲66.8%
Annual dividends(yen)
※ 50
40
▲10
▲20.0%
Dividend payout ratio
22.5%
54.3%
＋31.8%
※The annual dividend for FY2024 is expected to be an ordinary dividend of JPY 35 and a commemorative dividend of JPY 5 for the 90th anniversary of the company's founding.
