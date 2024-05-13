Medium-Term Business Plan 2024-26
13.May.2024
Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
Contents：
- Review of Medium-Term Business Plan 2021-23
- Policy for designing the Medium-Term Business Plan and "Vision 2030"
- Medium-TermBusiness Plan 2024-26
1. Review of Medium-Term Business Plan 2021-23
Review of the Medium-Term Business Plan 2021-23
Over all
- Achieved initial financial targets (sales revenue of 250 billion JPY, business profit of 25 billion JPY) ahead of schedule in the first year of the plan.
- In FY2023, the final year of the plan, fell short of the upwardly revised business profit target but achieved a record high of 27.5 billion JPY.
Priority Areas (Semiconductors, Mobility, Healthcare)
- Invested in increased production in response to growing semiconductor demand. Responded swiftly on a global basis and achieved an increase in profit.
- Made investments in increased production of molding compounds for mobility, in which continued growth is expected. Achieved expanded sales of three strategic products for mobility*1 earlier than planned.
- Made progress of integration with Kawasumi Laboratories in the healthcare domain following its acquisition.
*1 Encapsulant for motor magnet fixing, Direct molding compounds for ECU, Molding compounds for power module
Digital transformation
- Formed the MI*2 promotion project. Drove the introduction of MI and development of data scientists.
- Adopted AI, IoT and robotics to strengthen the
manufacturing foundation.*2 MI: Materials Informatics
Environment
-
Achieved targets for the sales revenue ratio of the products which contribute to the SDGs and of GHG*3 emission
reductions.*3 GHG: Green House Gas
Examples of representative Products in Priority Areas
Semiconductor
Mobility
Healthcare
Epoxy Molding
Cover tape for
Encapsulant for
Phenolic
Blood Bag
Encapsulant
semiconductor
motor magnet
molding
(EME)
packaging
fixing
compounds
*4
The market leader
The market leader worldwide
in Japan*4
*4 Internal survey
Review of the Medium-Term Business Plan 2021-23
Medium-Term Business Plan 2021-23
FY2020
FY2023
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Results
Target
Results
Results
Results
(Original→Revised＊）
Sales Revenue
209.0
250.0 → 300.0
263.1
284.9
287.3
(Billion JPY)
Business Profit
16.6
25.0 → 30.0
26.5
25.4
27.5
(Billion JPY)
Profit Ratio
8.0%
10.0%
10.1%
8.9%
9.6%
ROE
7.0%
10.0%
8.5%
8.4%
7.8%
Dividend
26.7%
30% or more
28.3%
30.1%
32.1%
Payout Ratio
Share Buyback
---
---
---
---
(Billion JPY)
*On May 16, 2022, we revised our sales revenue and business profit targets upward.
Review of the Medium-Term Business Plan 2021-23
Medium-Term Business Plan 2021-23
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Review
Results
Results
Results
Results
Semiconductor
Sales Revenue
57.3
75.8
79.5
82.9
○Responded swiftly to increased demand in the
Business Profit(%)
16.5%
21.8%
19.3%
19.5%
(starting operation in 2024)
(Billion JPY)
semiconductor market and increased our market share
Business Profit
9.4
16.5
15.3
16.1
○Expanded sales of three strategic products for mobility
(Billion JPY)
as planned
○Installed new production lines in China and Taiwan
Sales Revenue
72.6
92.2
102.4
101.4
×Failed to keep up with changes in the business
(Billion JPY)
environment following the COVID-19 pandemic leading
HPP
Business Profit
3.5
5.9
4.6
5.3
to a delayed response
(Billion JPY)
○Launched heat dissipating materials business
Business Profit(%)
4.8%
6.4%
4.5%
5.2%
○Returned the aircraft business to profitability
Sales Revenue
78.6
94.4
102.3
102.2
QOL
(Billion JPY)
○Expanded market share in pharmaceutical packaging
Business Profit
6.6
7.4
9.2
9.7
films
(Billion JPY)
○Expanded global business for medical devices
Business Profit(%)
8.4%
7.9%
9.0%
9.5%
○Invested in a venture fund for medical devices
2. Policy for designing the Medium-Term Business Plan and "Vision 2030"
Designing Policy for the Plan
Increasingly complex external environment surrounding companies
In line with the SDGs, set targets (financial and non-financial) to be pursued as a unified organization by backcasting from "Vision 2030".
- Climate change
- Energy crisis
- Trends in eliminating the use of plastics
- Country risk
- Supply chain manage- ment
- Human capital shortage
- Technological innovation
- Cybersecurity risk
Present
2024
Sustainable society
Issues
Contribution
We aim to be a company
providing dreams for the future
Medium-Term
Business Plan
2027-29
Medium-Term
Business Plan
2024-26
2030
Financial Targets
Shift to "profit-oriented management" to further strengthen the financial base and improve the capital profitability
Non-financial
Targets
Set "material issues" that shall impact on our finance in the future from the view of sustainability
Vision 2030
Business Philosophy
Our company places prime importance on trust and sureness, and shall commit itself to contributing to the progress of society and enhancement of people's welfare and livelihood through its business activities
Purpose
Toward a sustainable society through expanding the potential of plastics
Vision
"We aim to be a company providing dreams for the future" through creating value with our customers
Financial Targets
Business Profit
55 billion JPY
Profit Ratio
13 %
ROE
10 %
Promotion of Sustainability
Improve the enterprise value and further strengthen our business foundation to achieve "Vision 2030"
Materiality Issues
Creation of environmental and social values
Value creation accelerators
Co-creation with customers
Innovation
Human capital
Digital transformation
Foundation for business continuity
Health and Safety
Cybersecurity
Product liability
Respect for human rights
Compliance
Sustainable procurement
Corporate governance
Organizational structure of sustainability promotion
Sustainability Promotion Dept. formed in April,2023 drives all activities companywide
Board of Directors
Direction/Supervision
Reporting
Sustainability Promotion
Committee
（Chairperson: President & CEO)
Direction/Supervision
Reporting
SDGs Promotion
CN* Promotion
Risk Management
Compliance
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
*CN: Carbon Neutral
Participation / partnership
Each Dept. / Subsidiaries
